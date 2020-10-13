4 free agents the Raiders should consider signing during their bye week

The Las Vegas Raiders got a huge win in Week 5 to keep them above .500 entering their bye week. With 11 games left in the season, the Raiders likely need to go 6-5 in order to make the playoffs. But with so many injuries on both sides of the ball, this is a great time for them to upgrade their roster.

Here are a few names the Raiders should consider bringing in to help them win over the final two-and-half months of the regular season:

1. LB Mychal Kendricks

Arguably the biggest weakness on the Raiders’ roster right now is at linebacker. While Nick Kwiatkoski has been fantastic, he has battled through an injury. The team could use more depth and one player that is available is former Eagles and Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks.

The team did work out Kendricks early this season but decided to pass on him at that time. But considering how much Cory Littleton and Nicholas Morrow have struggled this season, it wouldn’t be the worst idea to bring in a proven commodity like Kendricks.

2. CB Morris Claiborne

Considering the injury to starting cornerback Damon Arnette, the Raiders would be wise to explore the free-agent market at cornerback. Trayvon Mullen continues to be the team’s top cornerback, but Nevin Lawson saw a lot of time on the outside in Week 5.

The Raiders are expecting Arnette to eventually return from his thumb injury, but they would be wise to look around the free-agent market for potential options. One potential option is Morris Claiborne, who last played with the Chiefs during the 2019 season. While injuries have plagued him in the past, he is healthy now and can contribute as an outside cornerback.

Claiborne has a ton of experience and has been more than capable anytime he’s been on the field. At 30-years old, he is still young enough to help the Raiders get through this 11-game stretch before the playoffs. Claiborne would be a fantastic No. 3 or No. 4 cornerback at a very cheap price.

3. FS Eric Reid

While Jeff Heath did create a game-winning interception against the Chiefs in Week 5, the team could still use some more depth at safety. One potential safety that is on the free-agent market is Eric Reid, who last played with the Carolina Panthers. Reid started all 16 games for the Panthers last season, grading out well in both coverage and in run defense, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Raiders love to use three-safety looks on defense and Reid has the ability to play multiple positions. He’s still only 28-years old and would be a great fit with Johnathan Abram. Reid should be on an NFL roster due to his size, speed and experience. Don’t be surprised if the team sniffs around Reid during the bye week.

4. FS Earl Thomas

Of all the names on this list, Earl Thomas is by far the biggest. After being released by the Baltimore Ravens earlier this year, Thomas has yet to be picked up by anyone as there are concerns about his fit within a locker room.

However, the Raiders have a big need for a true ball-hawking free safety and Thomas might still be the best in the league. He’s an elite centerfielder that knows how to find the football. Thomas would be a perfect fit along with Johnathan Abram, but does he fit into this young team?

The bye week would be a perfect time to kick the tires on Thomas about a potential pairing.

