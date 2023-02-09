4 free agents Panthers DC Ejiro Evero could bring with him to Carolina

On Wednesday, new Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero brought over linebackers coach Peter Hansen from the Denver Broncos. But we have a feeling Hansen won’t be the last friend he takes with him to Charlotte.

Here are four free agents, all of whom have shared a sideline with Evero, the Panthers should target for their defense.

DL Dre'Mont Jones

Regardless of scheme, the Panthers need to do some work on their defensive line this offseason. But if they really are headed towards a 3-4 base, then Jones should be near the top of their wishlist in free agency.

The 26-year-old had a career season under Evero—posting highs in sacks (6.5), combined tackles (47), tackles for a loss (nine) and stops (25). Jones, as he did in Denver, could serve as a starting end in a potential three-man front.

DL A'Shawn Robinson

Unfortunately for the Panthers, they’ll also have to do some maneuvering for more cap space. So the aforementioned Jones, who is projected to earn a multi-year deal at around $14.5 million per season, could be out of their price range.

In that case, Robinson would be a more cost effective addition—especially being that he’s working back from a torn meniscus. The 6-foot-4, 330-pounder crossed paths with Evero between 2020 and 2021—when he was the safeties coach, secondary coach and passing game coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams.

LB Alex Singleton

Just like the defensive line, Carolina’s linebacking corps needs upgrading—no matter the scheme. And they’ll really need it if they cut ties with captain Shaq Thompson, whose cap hit sits at $24.5 million for 2023.

Singleton shined for Evero in 2022. He notched career-highs in starts (12) and tackles (163) while earning his best Pro Football Focus grades in overall defense (79.1), run defense (82.6), tackling (77.0) and coverage (73.0).

S Kareem Jackson

Speaking of the middle of the defense, we may very well see Evero get creative with safety Jeremy Chinn and use him more as a box linebacker. If he does, the Panthers could certainly use a ball-hawking safety to patch things up at the top.

Now, yes, Jackson isn’t a spring chicken—as he’ll turn 35 years old in two months. But he is, like many other Broncos defenders, coming off a solid campaign with Evero and can be a veteran leader the very young Carolina secondary would certainly benefit from.

