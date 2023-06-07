4 free agents who could still help the Chiefs in 2023

The Kansas City Chiefs have already assembled their 90-man offseason roster, but they could still make some changes down the line.

While everyone is waiting to see where DeAndre Hopkins lands in free agency, it’s also a reminder that there are some other good veteran players who remain available with training camp rapidly approaching. Kansas City doesn’t have any glaring needs, but as the roster competes at OTAs and mandatory minicamps, the coaches and front office members could have a better idea of what weaknesses they’ll need to address ahead of the season.

Here’s a quick look at four free agents that could still help the Chiefs out in 2023:

Seahawks DT Shelby Harris

Harris was part of the Broncos’ trade package to the Seahawks to acquire Russell Wilson. In his lone season with the Seahawks, he started in 15 regular season games, notching two sacks, 28 pressures and 23 defensive stops on the season. Entering his eighth NFL season, Harris is still performing at a high level, offering three-down ability.

There are still a lot of questions at the defensive tackle position in Kansas City, especially with Tershawn Wharton out of voluntary OTAs due to his knee injury suffered a season ago. Adding a veteran to the room might be a wise choice, especially if it’s looking like Wharton will begin the season on the PUP list.

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott

I’m sure I’ll get plenty of grief for this one, but Elliott is a player who could benefit Kansas City in a specific area of the field. Elliott might not be the dynamic running back he once was in Dallas, but he was extremely effective in the red zone a season ago. In 2022, Elliott had 39 rushes in the red zone (within the 20-yard line). He recorded 12 touchdowns on those rushing attempts along with 111 yards of offense.

The Chiefs had one of the highest red zone conversion rates in the NFL last season, but having a running back who could specialize in producing in that area of the field would certainly be a boon to the offense. It also wouldn’t hurt to have some more depth at a position with a high rate of injury.

OL Joe Haeg

If the Chiefs haven’t satisfied their need for versatile offensive linemen, the Browns just released OL Joe Haeg as a salary cap casualty. K.C. fans might remember him as the OL who almost caught a touchdown pass against them in Super Bowl LV.

Haeg has proven to be a versatile and solid veteran, but injuries limited his effectiveness last year in Cleveland and saw him inactive for the majority of the season. The season prior, in Pittsburgh, he had over 300 snaps at four spots across the offensive line, allowing three sacks and four pressures in that span.

If for some reason things don’t go as planned with some of the young offensive linemen in the room, Haeg has the experience and ability to play that swing offensive line role in Kansas City.

Jaguars DE Dawuane Smoot

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Smoot is currently recovering from an Achilles injury in December, so it’s not exactly like teams are lining up to sign him. Reports indicate he’s ahead of schedule on his recovery, but it’s possible that he doesn’t play until late into the season. The former third-round draft pick has spent six NFL seasons with the Jaguars, accumulating 22.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. He’s had no fewer than five sacks in each of his last four seasons.

Kansas City has some familiarity with the player, which means they might be willing to take a flier, perhaps later in the season if there’s an injury or issue at edge. Joe Cullen was his defensive coordinator in 2021 with Jacksonville, a season where Smoot hit career-high production in sacks (6), pressures (50) and stops (20)

