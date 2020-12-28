4 free agents who could help the Texans return as contenders in 2021

The Houston Texans are 4-11 on the season and will finish with one of their worst years in the Deshaun Watson era. Though Houston is a bad football team in the standings, Watson provides them the chance to contend every season.

For the Texans to get back into the playoff mix in 2021, here are four free agents who could help turn things around.

1. OLB Bud Dupree

Dupree tore his ACL and has been on injured reserve since the Pittsburgh Steelers' Dec. 2 game with the Baltimore Ravens. Through 11 games, Dupree provided 8.0 sacks, eight tackles for loss, 15 quarterback hits, two pass breakups, and two forced fumbles. Dupree was a good toady opposite of T.J. Watt. At 28 years old in 2021, he would still have something to offer playing opposite of big brother J.J. Watt.

2. WR Allen Robinson

Robinson has balled out with two consecutive seasons of 1,000-plus yards receiving. If the Chicago Bears decide to get cheap and let Robinson walk, Houston could add the former 2015 Pro Bowler, who will be 28 years old in 2021. Robinson has played in at least 13 games since 2018.

3. DT DaQuan Jones

The Texans need to fix their interior defensive line, which was the weakest point of their defense in 2020. Jones will be 30 years old in 2021, but he has experience playing in the Texans' 3-4 defense. Even with a new coach, they may keep the same scheme in place, and Jones could provide support in the middle.

4. WR Corey Davis

Maybe Davis' problem has been he hasn't an elite quarterback to work with. Deshaun Watson has the ability to elevate the talent of his receivers around him. Clement would be an effective complement alongside Brandin Cooks and even Keke Coutee. Davis has also played in at least 13 games since 2018.