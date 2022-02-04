4 free agents from the Bears that could fit in new-look Seahawks defense

The Seahawks seem to be in the market for a very particular kind of defense. Today, we learned that Seattle is promoting assistant head coach and defensive line coach Clint Hurtt to defensive coordinator. Additionally, the team is hiring Broncos defensive coordinator Ed Donatell for an as-yet unnamed senior role. The team is also hoping to add Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai to their staff, likely taking over Andre Curtis’ former role as defensive passing game coordinator.

The common denominator for all three of them is that they all spent time together on Vic Fangio’s staff when he was head coach of the Bears. We’ve already taken a look at a few Broncos defensive backs who are pending free agents that might follow Donatell to Seattle. Now, let’s examine some potential additions from Chicago’s defense that might fit this vision.

DT Akiem Hicks

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle already has a solid couple of starting defensive tackles with Al Woods and Poona Ford. Even if they re-sign the soon to be 35-year old Woods, adding Hicks is still a good idea. Upgrading the pass rush should be priority No. 1 for Hurtt next season and part of that will require getting more push on the interior. Hicks (6-foot-4, 335 pounds) has racked up 40.5 sacks and 111 QB hits in his career. By dropping everyone else on the depth chart down a rung, Hicks would boost the interior rotation in a different kind of way – giving Seattle one of the deepest groups in the league.

LB Bruce Irvin

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Bruuuuuuce should be a known commodity to 12s, even the more recent converts. A first-round pick by the Seahawks in the famous 2012 draft class, Irvin was an integral part of this team’s dominant defenses of the last decade. In recent years he’s become more of a situational pass rusher but can still get it done. He played two games for Seattle in 2020 before getting injured. Irvin has 52 sacks, 120 QB hits and 64 tackles for a loss in his career. It would feel weird if he ended it wearing any other uniform.

Story continues

DE Cassius Marsh

Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Another slightly less well known former Seahawks defender, Marsh still hasn’t really found his home in the NFL since he left following the 2016 season. Since then he’s played for the Niners, Cards, Bears, Colts, Jaguars, Patriots and Steelers. All together, he’s appeared in 96 games, posting 15 sacks and 31 QB hits. If nothing else, Marsh would bring experience to a relatively young edge rush group.

S Deon Bush

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

If everything goes according to plan, Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs will still be starting at safety next season. However, both of them are coming off of major injuries and you can never have too much depth at this position. Bush (six-foot, 187 pounds) has totaled three interceptions and seven pass breakups over the last two years and this season he only allowed a 36.0 passer rating in coverage. Adding Bush would give Seattle a rich safety room if they can keep Ryan Neal, as well.

[listicle id=83255]

1

1

1

1