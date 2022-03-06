4 free agent wide receivers who could help the Dolphins in 2022

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine is wrapping up on Sunday, meaning we are just over a week away from the start of the new league year. With that comes the opening of free agency.

For the Miami Dolphins, they have plenty of money to spend to help keep their defense as one of the top units in the league and to make life easier on Tua Tagovailoa on offense.

The Dolphins don’t exactly have the best group of receivers under contract for 2022, as the only two wideouts that have seen legitimate opportunities are Jaylen Waddle and DeVante Parker.

These are four wide receivers that the Dolphins should consider signing this offseason.

Davante Adams, 30

Adams is the top receiver on the market this offseason, and the Dolphins have the most cap space, so it seems like a match made in heaven. The 29-year-old has spent all eight seasons of his career with the Packers, making the Pro Bowl in each of the last five.

Adding a top-five wide receiver in the league to this offense would open up a ton for the rest of the weapons, and it would help Tagovailoa significantly. However, if Adams wants to become the highest-paid wideout in the league, Miami would have to pay him more than the $27.25 million that DeAndre Hopkins is making in Arizona.

Chris Godwin, 26

Godwin probably would have been the second most expensive receiver on this list if he hadn’t torn his ACL in late December. In his five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Godwin has recorded, 4,643 yards and 29 touchdowns on 342 receptions.

It’s unknown how long the 26-year-old will be out for, but he may be willing to take a one-year deal to prove that he’s healthy if he doesn’t get a huge offer elsewhere. If Miami wanted to gamble on one guy through injury after they did so with Will Fuller, Godwin might be the one to take that risk on.

Jamison Crowder, 29

Crowder has proved he can be a very reliable slot receiver between his time with Washington and New York. He is adept at finding the hole in defenses and giving his quarterbacks an open target. That’s a skill set that could be extremely useful in Miami, and he won’t be too expensive.

D.J. Chark, 26

Chark may only have one 1,000-yard season in his career, but he’s shown flashes. Last year ended after just four games for the Jacksonville Jaguars wideout, as he suffered a fractured ankle.

Like Godwin, Chark will likely get a lot less than he was trending to receive prior to the injury, but with his happening much sooner in the season, the former LSU Tiger should be able to return to the field for full action quicker.

