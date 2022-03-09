4 free agent tight ends who could fit with the Dolphins in 2022

The Miami Dolphins are near the top of the league in cap space available, as they currently have just over $51 million to spend in 2022. With free agency right around the corner, the decision-makers in Miami will have to choose which players they want to go after.

At the tight end spot, the Dolphins have already used their franchise tag on Mike Gesicki, meaning they have a solid group heading into 2022. They do still, however, have a chance to improve their roster by signing a free agent when the league year begins on March 16.

These are four tight ends the Dolphins should take a look at.

Will Dissly, 26

Dissly began to build something in each of his first two seasons with the Seahawks, but a torn patellar tendon and a torn Achilles kept him from reaching his peak. In the last two seasons, he hasn’t exactly been the receiving threat that he looked like he could be, but he’s still been a solid blocker.

In 2021, Dissly was the 14th-ranked run-blocking tight end in the league by Pro Football Focus with a 69.8 grade. He could be a more versatile version of what Durham Smythe was in 2021, whose blocking has dropped off.

Eric Tomlinson, 30

Now, if the Dolphins want an option that’s all blocking, they don’t have to look any further than Tomlinson. Last year, he was the NFL’s second-best tight end when run-blocking, according to PFF. In his six seasons, he’s played games for five different teams, recording just 18 receptions for 201 yards and a single touchdown.

If the Dolphins want to let Gesicki be the receiving tight end and Tomlinson fill the blocking role at the position, that would probably make some sense.

Gerald Everett, 28

Everett is more of a pass-catcher than the other tight ends. In his five seasons with the Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams, he’s recorded 1,867 yards and 12 touchdowns on 175 receptions. With that said, the 27-year-old is still a very capable blocker in his own right. He’s not elite, but he’s not bad.

The combination of Gesicki and Everett could be one that defenses have to plan for and give Tua Tagovailoa some more options to throw to.

Maxx Williams, 28

After spending his first four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, Williams signed with the Arizona Cardinals, playing the last three years under Kliff Kingsbury. While he was a starter in his first season with the Cardinals, he was primarily used as a blocker, as he recorded just 15 receptions for 202 yards and a touchdown.

In 2021, his season was cut short due to a torn ACL in Week 5. This should give the 27-year-old time to heal before the start of the season. He could come in and be a solid second tight end in Miami’s offense.

