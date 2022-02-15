4 free agent tight ends the Texans should consider

Talent acquisition and roster construction never stops with the Houston Texans.

As the Texans are coming off a 4-13 finish and seek to complete the rebuild over the course of the 2022 offseason, one area where Houston may need to dip into the free agency pool is at tight end.

The Texans spent a fifth-rounder on Brevin Jordan in 2021. The Miami product caught 20 passes for 178 yards and three touchdowns in nine games, two of which he started. Houston has to find a way to develop Jordan while also shoring up the position.

Here are four free agent tight ends that could help the roster.

1. Hayden Hurst

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Hurst hasn’t lived up the expectations of being a first-round pick, as he was for the Baltimore Ravens in 2018 out of South Carolina. However, the Texans have a good idea who their TE1 of the future is in Brevin Jordan. Hurst won’t have to fulfill the starting job. For the Atlanta Falcons last year, Hurst caught 26 passes for 221 yards and three touchdowns. Hurst cost the Falcons $2.8 million last year.

2. Rob Gronkowski

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

It would take a heck of a sell job from general manager Nick Caserio, but adding a four-time Super Bowl champion tight end would be great for the room and the roster. Gronkowski, 32, caught 55 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns through 12 games in 2021. There is no doubt he could be effective, if he had any interest in continuing his career without Tom Brady. Gronkowski cost the Tampa Bay Buccaneers $8 million last year.

3. Jared Cook

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The former Tennessee Titans 2009 third-round pick is a player who has always found opportunities. Last year with the Los Angeles Chargers, Cook caught 48 passes for 564 yards and a touchdown. The 34-year-old would be effective competition yet also complementary to Jordan. The Chargers paid Cook $4.5 million in 2021.

4. Anthony Firkser

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

One way for the Texans to finally stop the Tennessee Titans tight end would be to add him to their roster. Firkser has caught 25 passes for 277 yards and two touchdowns against Houston, by far his best work against any team. The Harvard product has started in three games of his 58-game career. Firkser earned $3 million from the Titans last year.

1

1