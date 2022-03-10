4 free agent signings that can fix the Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing to enter free agency with an unprecedented amount of cap room during general manager Kevin Colbert’s tenure. It is the perfect time to have some money to spend with a rebuild on the way and a strong free-agent class. Saying these four will fix the team might be some hyperbole but adding them would go a long way toward keeping this a winning franchise.

DT Foley Fatukasi

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

It’s hard to imagine a man 6-foot-4 and 318 pounds flying under the radar but that’s what defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi did last year. Fatukasi is looking to parlay his big 2021 into a nice payday as he develops into one of the best nose tackles in the league.

C Ryan Jensen

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

This one is a no-brainer. Ryan Jensen is still one of the best centers in the NFL and this is the biggest void Pittsburgh has on the offensive line. Signing Jensen would let the team move Kendrick Green to guard and really solidify the interior offensive line.

LB Bobby Wagner

Another signing that seems so obvious. Bobby Wagner is one of the most productive and decorated inside linebackers in the NFL during his tenure with the Seattle Seahawks. Now he’s on the market and Pittsburgh is the perfect landing spot right next to Devin Bush in the starting lineup.

WR D.J. Chark

Mandatory Credit: Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh is in line to lose three of the team’s five best wide receivers this offseason. Wide receivers are typically overpaid in free agency but for D.J. Chark, it would be worth it. Chark has proven his productivity even on some bad Jaguars teams and his combination of size and athleticism, along with impressive work ethic should be something guys like Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson could learn from.

