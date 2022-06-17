4 free-agent safeties the Colts could sign

The Indianapolis Colts lost a key member of their secondary this week when Khari Willis announced his surprise retirement from the NFL after just three seasons.

The Colts already have a long-term plan in place to take over the strong safety role. Looking back on it, the trade-up for Nick Cross in the 2022 NFL draft appears better and better every day. But it still wouldn’t be a surprise if the Colts looked to add some veteran depth in free agency.

They did so earlier this offseason by bringing in Rodney McLeod and Armani Watts. The latter, however, is likely to play mostly on special teams in the “George Odum role.” McLeod could certainly see time at strong safety until the Colts feel Cross is ready to take over the starting role.

But if the front office felt the need to add another enforcer in the safety room, there are some options to consider in free agency. None of them are all that exciting—they are still free agents for a reason. But depth is necessary in order to avoid situations like bringing Andrew Sendejo off the street in 2021.

So while Cross and McLeod are likely to handle the bulk of the work, here are four free-agent safeties the Colts could sign:

Landon Collins

Let’s get this out of the way. This is unlikely to happen. Collins is probably too expensive for a rotational role, and his skill set probably isn’t worth the money he’s seeking. However, he’s the biggest name on the market at the position. The former New York Giant and Washington Commander is still a fine enforcer near the line of scrimmage. He recorded 15 run stops in 2021, good for 10th-most among safeties, according to Pro Football Focus. Collins is likely past his prime, and using him in coverage is a risk. However, he’s probably the best option if the Colts wanted an enforcer to work near the line of scrimmage.

Tashaun Gipson

Gipson has the type of versatility to work both at free and strong safety so there could be some added value. He played more of a free safety role with the Bears in 2021, but he’s shown throughout his career that he can also make plays against the run. Gipson would add more of a veteran presence to a young secondary while eventually working behind Cross.

Jaquiski Tartt

Another safety with the versatility to work at both positions, Tartt brings some intriguing size and speed to the secondary. With the San Francisco 49ers in 2021, Tartt played at both spots in the safety room. His 14 run stops were the 11th-most among safeties in 2021, according to Pro Football Focus, while he allowed an 89.6 passer rating in coverage. Tartt could slide in easily as the No. 4 safety while Watts works on special teams.

Tavon Wilson

This veteran already has experience playing with the Colts and while that was under former defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, Wilson knows the demands of the locker room. Wilson would be a fine addition for depth behind Cross and McLeod while working more as a run stopper near the line of scrimmage in three-safety sets if needed. He adds some special teams value as well.

