4 free agent running backs the Dolphins should consider signing

The Miami Dolphins have a lot of questions surrounding their backfield heading into the offseason, as the team only has Myles Gaskin and Gerrid Doaks under contract for 2022.

With Duke Johnson, Phillip Lindsay, Malcolm Brown, Salvon Ahmed, and Patrick Laird all hitting the market when free agency opens on March 16, the Dolphins will have a fair number of holes to fill at a position that they weren’t exactly stellar at last season.

There are some interesting names that are expected to be available, but these four guys are running backs that the Dolphins should consider signing to help them going forward.

Duke Johnson, 29

Johnson came to Miami in October of 2021 when he was signed to the team’s practice squad, and by Week 14, he was essentially the team’s starting running back. During that time, he rushed for 330 yards and three touchdowns on 4.6 yards per carry.

Miami’s offensive line was putrid last season, and Johnson still found a way to have some success behind it. While a 29-year-old running back isn’t exactly sought-after, his versatility and experience would make him an intriguing option as part of the Dolphins’ running back room in 2022.

Raheem Mostert, 30

Mostert is actually a former Dolphin, having played one game for the team back in 2015. However, he’s also spent a significant amount of time with Mike McDaniel and the San Francisco 49ers. In his six years, he’s totaled 1,610 yards and 11 touchdowns on an impressive 5.7 yards per carry.

Unfortunately for the running back, his last two seasons were cut short, with his 2021 ending in the season-opener.

At 30 years old and with injury concerns, Mostert would likely be an inexpensive option who could fill play in role in Miami if he can stay on the field.

Jeff Wilson, 26

Like Mostert, Wilson has spent a lot of time with McDaniel in San Francisco since he was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2018. With their mix of backs, he never got the opportunity to be a lead guy, but he totaled 1,265 yards and 13 touchdowns on 4.2 yards per carry during his four seasons.McDaniel seems to really enjoy his style of play, and that can be seen in a media session the coach did last year.

“When a defender’s trying to tackle him, you can see extra energy and juice that the rest of the offense feels,” McDaniel said. “He’s a running back that when you give him a carry, not only is he getting yards but he’s also breathing life into the offense, defense, and special teams.”

D'ernest Johnson, 26 (RFA)

When the Cleveland Browns lost both Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt for a couple of games last season, Johnson stepped up and filled the void. He recorded 245 yards and a touchdown in those two games, averaging six yards per attempt.

Obviously, Johnson hasn’t been given much opportunity, but he’s run well when given the ball.

As a restricted free agent, the Browns can obviously place a tender on him, forcing any team to give up a draft pick to sign him, but they also already have two backs that have cap hits over $5 million, so they may not be looking to spend another $2 million on a third-string back.

It would be a risk for Miami, but it would be one that may be worth looking into.

