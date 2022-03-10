4 free agent offensive tackles who the Dolphins should be targeting

The start of a new league year in the NFL is just days away, and that means the free agent market is about to go into its annual stir.

For the Miami Dolphins, one position that they need to address is offensive tackle. Last season, between Jesse Davis and Liam Eichenberg, who started a majority of the games at the two spots, they got the worst tackle play in the NFL.

With some real, quality free agents hitting the market this offseason, the Dolphins have no excuse but to upgrade at those spots.

These are four offensive tackles that Miami should consider targeting when the market opens.

Terron Armstead, 31 (UFA)

Widely considered the best option on the market, Armstead is going to cost a lot of money. Teams are going to be getting into a bidding war that could end up around $20 million per year. However, it might be worth it to make that significant upgrade.

In his career, Armstead has allowed 20 sacks and 121 pressures in over 3,400 pass-blocking snaps. Since Miami’s Davis became a full-time starter in 2018, he’s allowed 20 sacks and 163 pressures in roughly 2,600 pass-block snaps.

There would still need to be moves that need to be made, which would be tougher with a big cap hit like this, but it’s something they should consider.

Joseph Noteboom, 27 (UFA)

Noteboom is an under-the-radar option for Miami to look at this offseason. At 27 years old, the versatile offensive lineman has played at four different spots along the line.

In opportunities that he got with Andrew Whitworth out, Noteboom impressed some of those around the Rams. With speculation about the veteran tackle’s retirement, some believe Noteboom could be in line to be the Rams starting left tackle.

He might not be the perfect option, but he’s one that could play an important role for the Dolphins.

Eric Fisher, 31

After suffering a torn Achilles in the AFC Championship game at end of the 2020 season, Fisher signed a one-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts for 2021 that paid him just over $8 million.

The former No. 1 overall pick ended up playing in 15 games for the Colts. While he didn’t have his best season, he was still a serviceable tackle. A year removed from that injury, there’s a chance Fisher could re-capture some of his Pro Bowl level play.

David Quessenberry, 32 (RFA)

He’s restricted, but this move is something they should at least look into.

Quessenberry essentially got his first opportunity to start a full season in his career, and the metrics say that he was one of the better players at his position in the league. Of all qualified tackles, Quessenberry ranked No. 18, according to PFF, with a 79.1 overall grade.

With 32-year-old having familiarity with zone blocking, that’s just another bonus for him and the Dolphins.

