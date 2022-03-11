4 free agent guards that could make the Dolphins better in 2022

The Miami Dolphins and the other 31 NFL franchises are preparing for the start of a new league year and the beginning of another free agency period.

One position that the Dolphins need to upgrade this season is guard. Last season, a majority of the games were started by Austin Jackson and Robert Hunt at left and right guard, respectively. While Hunt was solid in his play, Jackson was far from it.

With that being said, it would be smart for Miami to take a look at some of the veteran options on the market this offseason. These are four guards who could be improvements.

Laken Tomlinson, 30

Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Tomlinson has been an ascending player in his career since joining the 49ers in 2017. Having familiarity with Mike McDaniel and his system make him an automatic plug-and-play option for the Dolphins this offseason, and while he won’t be a veteran-minimum signing, he probably wouldn’t break the bank.

Connor Williams, 25

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Williams has an up-and-down career with the Cowboys to this point, losing his starting spot his rookie year before taking it back his second year. In 2021, he was decent, and if you believe the metrics (75.2 PFF grade – 11th among all guards), he was actually solid.

However, penalties stand out for him. Williams had 15 penalties called on him in 2021. That’s not going to get you very far. There’s a chance that he comes to Miami and cleans some of that up, but there’s some risk there.

Brandon Scherf, 31

Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Scherff has played the last two seasons on the franchise tag, receiving more than $18 million in 2021. Washington was willing to pay him so much because he’s been great at his job. In his seven seasons, Scherff has made five Pro Bowls and one First-Team All-Pro.

The 30-year-old is great in pass protection and has experience running zone blocking schemes. Injuries seem to be the only things that slow him down, but when he’s on the field he’s great.

James Daniels, 25

Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Those who watched the Bears prior to this year would probably be questioning why Daniels’ name is on this list, but in 2021, after finally being given a consistent role, he was a capable starter. His 71.0 overall PFF grade was the highest of his career and 19th among all qualified guards.

Daniels is just hitting his prime at 24 and has played most of his snaps in zone-blocking schemes between his college and professional experience. Without the long track record of dominant play, Daniels could be a more affordable option for Miami.

