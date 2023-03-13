4 free agent destinations for Saints DT David Onyemata

It sure sounds like David Onyemata is going to be a hot commodity on the free agent market. The New Orleans Saints defensive tackle is one of several players at his position who are picking up momentum ahead of the legal tampering window and signing period this week, and if his price is going to be as high as expected then the Saints might have a hard time holding onto him. That’s concerning given the $10.1 million that would toll in dead money salary cap penalties if the Saints lose him, but that’s what constant restructuring gets you sometimes.

So which teams could be in the market for Onyemata’s services? Here are four fits who make sense for the 30-year-old veteran:

Denver Broncos

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Broncos are expected to move on from their top defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones this offseason, and new head coach Sean Payton has said he wants defensive coordinator Vance Joseph to run a more aggressive scheme. They could use some of their $32.8 million in cap space to recruit his former player Onyemata (who Payton traded up for back in the 2016 draft) as an interior disruptor for Joseph’s defensive line.

Seattle Seahawks

Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images

Seattle has $20.2 million to spend after extending quarterback Geno Smith, and they’re reportedly looking for any and all upgrades on the defensive side of the ball. Assuming the top defensive tackles are off-limits for them as teams like the Bears and Falcons throw around two or three times as much cap resources, the Seahawks could turn to Onyemata as a more budget-conscious option.

Cleveland Browns

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns just opened up a ton of salary cap space by restructuring their contract with Deshaun Watson, and they’re poised to use those resources in upgrading their defense. Onyemata would make a lot of sense for them as an interior pass-rusher lining up next to Myles Garrett.

Atlanta Falcons

AP Photo/John Bazemore

Atlanta doesn’t need as much help inside with Grady Jarrett under contract, but pairing him with Onyemata could be a dangerous combo (especially if they invest the 8th overall draft pick in another edge rusher). The Falcons hired Ryan Nielsen as their defensive coordinator this season — he’s who helped draft and develop Onyemata in New Orleans as his old position coach. They also have the second-most open salary cap space at $62.9 million, so they can afford to splurge.

