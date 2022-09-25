4 free agent defensive tackles the Steelers should consider signing

For the past two seasons, the Pittsburgh Steelers have struggled with stopping the run. In fact, they have been the worst defense in the NFL in yards per game. Why is this the case when the team has spent twice as much on the defensive side of the football?

Part of it has to do with the fact that when it comes to defensive linemen, the Steelers are more interested in interchangeable parts than specialists. The last true run-stuffing nose tackle the Steelers had on the team who was effective was Casey Hampton and he retired in 2012.

Thursday’s performance against the Cleveland Browns was just the latest in a long line of games where the Steelers’ defense got pushed around at the line of scrimmage. If the Steelers want to improve that this season, free agency is the only valid option. There aren’t any Pro Bowlers sitting around waiting for a job but here are four guys who have proven themselves in the league as run stoppers the Steelers should consider.

Linval Joseph

Sheldon Richardson

Malcom Brown

Brandon Williams

