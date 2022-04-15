4 free-agent DBs Rams could target after missing out on Stephon Gilmore

The Rams know they need cornerback help and they were in contact with Stephon Gilmore, but they weren’t able to land the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year. He signed with the Colts on Friday, earning a two-year deal with $14 million guaranteed.

The draft is still to come, where Los Angeles is almost sure to add cornerback depth, but with some cap space to spare, the Rams could sign a veteran.

Here are four other defensive backs the Rams could target either before the draft or shortly afterwards.

Tyrann Mathieu

The longer Mathieu sits on the free-agent market, the better chance the Rams have to sign him because A) That means he likely isn’t getting an offer he likes and B) After the draft, free agents won’t count toward the compensatory pick formula, which the Rams put a big emphasis on.

The Rams could be a team to watch for Mathieu, who isn’t a traditional cornerback but is a playmaking defensive back capable of playing corner, safety or in the box. His best position, however, is nickel corner.

The Rams could plug him in there, allowing Ramsey to play outside more and relying on either Robert Rochell or David Long Jr. as the third starter. Mathieu is a ball hawk who would bring even more flexibility in the secondary, essentially solidifying two positions with one player.

Bryce Callahan

Callahan played for the Bears from 2015-2018, all of which were in Vic Fangio’s defense. He then followed Fangio to the Broncos from 2020-2021, starting 16 games in the last two years and 45 in his career.

The Rams’ defense is essentially built around Fangio’s scheme from Brandon Staley’s time with the team, bringing it from Denver to Los Angeles when he was the defensive coordinator in 2020.

That should make Callahan a natural fit in the Rams’ zone-heavy defense, stepping in and competing for the nickel role with David Long Jr. Callahan might be on the smaller side at just 5-foot-9, but he’s scrappy and mixes it up as a tackler.

Kyle Fuller

Like Callahan, Fuller also hails from Fangio’s system. He was in Chicago from 2014-2020 before signing with the Broncos last offseason. He started 10 games and broke up four passes last season, struggling with just a 47.2 overall grade, including a 40.8 mark in coverage.

Fuller would be a good fit in the Rams’ system and is durable, playing 16 games every year except in 2016. While Callahan is a slot corner, Fuller would line up on the outside opposite Ramsey.

His ball skills would be accentuated in a zone-heavy scheme, allowing him to keep his eyes on the quarterback and make plays on the ball.

Jason Verrett

If the Rams want to gamble a bit at the cornerback spot, they can give Verrett a shot. It wouldn’t quite be the same as when they signed Sam Shields a few years ago, but Verrett’s injury history is lengthy. He’s played a total of 19 games since 2016, only playing more than six games twice in his career.

He’ll be 31 in June and is coming off a torn ACL, but when he’s been healthy, he’s played well and made an impact. It’s just a matter of not knowing how many games he’s going to play and whether he’ll be able to stay on the field.

For what would be a veteran minimum contract, he could be worth a look for Los Angeles as an emergency option.

