4 free-agent centers the Steelers should consider

Count me among those who agree with Ben Roethlisberger that Kendrick Green is in line for a position change. Green struggled in his first NFL season in large part because the team asked him to play center with almost no college experience.

One easy way to facilitate Green’s move to guard would be to add a starting center in free agency. Here are four the Steelers need to take a look at.

Ryan Jensen-Bucs

Ryan Jensen has started every one of his NFL games for the last five seasons including the last four with the Tampa Bay Bucs. He’s got tremendous experience at the very highest levels and is only 30 years old.

Matt Paradis-Panthers

Matt Paradis isn’t as talented as Jensen and he’s a couple of years older but his connection to new offensive line coach Pat Meyer cannot be denied.

Ben Jones-Titans

Ben Jones has been an anchor at center in the NFL for 10 years with 139 career starts. he last six have been with the Titans and one of the best run games in the NFL.

Ted Karras-Patriots

Ted Karras is the youngest guy on this list and probably the most talented but he will also be the most expensive. Karras has shown he can move from guard to center but has played his best football at center where he’s an excellent leader.

