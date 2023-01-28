4 former Titans players on conference championship teams

The next round of the playoffs is set to kickoff on Sunday this weekend, and there are still some former Titans on three of the four remaining teams who have a shot to go to the Super Bowl.

The four remaining teams include the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals, and the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers.

The Chiefs will host the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, while the Eagles will be at home against the Niners in the NFC Championship Game.

Of those four teams, the Bengals are the only one that doesn’t sport any former Titans players.

Without further ado, the four former Titans players who are on conference-title teams this weekend with a chance to go to the Super Bowl in a few weeks.

49ers: CB Jackrabbit Jenkins (practice squad)

Chiefs: DB Ugo Amadi (practice squad)

Eagles: WR A.J. Brown

Eagles: P Brett Kern

