4 former Steelers named finalists for College Football Hall of Fame

The ballot for the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame is out and four former members of the Pittsburgh Steelers made the list.

LB Levon Kirkland

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Kirkland broke the mold, literally and figuratively as a massive run-stuffing inside linebacker for the Steelers. In nine seasons, Kirkland topped 100 tackles six times and was one of the most underrated defenders on those great Steelers defenses despite being named an All-Pro twice.

WR Antwaan Randle El

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

A college quarterback turned wide receiver, Randle El was a man ahead of his time in the NFL. Randle El was a dynamic receiver, part-time passer and elite return man. Randle El will forever be known as the man who threw the huge touchdown in the Super Bowl to Hines Ward.

RB DeAngelo Williams

Jason Bridge-USA TODAY Sports

Williams only spent two seasons with the Steelers after spending his first nine with the Carolina Panthers. But in just those two seasons, he not only came through clutch filling in for Le’Veon Bell but absolutely endeared himself to the fanbase and will forever be a Steeler.

TE Heath Miller

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Miller came to the Steelers as a first-round pick and retired the greatest tight end in franchise history. His abilities as a blocker and receiver were as good as any in the league during his 11 seasons and never got the national recognition he deserved.

