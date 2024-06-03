4 former Steelers on College Football Hall of Fame 2025 ballot

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Flozell Adams, guard Alan Faneca, wide receiver Antwaan Randle-El and quarterback Michael Vick are on the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025, the National Football Foundation announced on Monday.

Adams and Randle El are on the ballot for the fourth consecutive year. Vick is in his second year on the ballot, while Faneca was nominated for the first time. Inside linebacker Levon Kirkland, who was on the ballot for three consecutive years from 2022-24, has dropped off. Cornerback Deon Figures was elected to the Class of 2024 last year.

There are a total of 77 former FBS players on the ballot, comprised of eligible candidates who were named a first-team All-America choice during their playing career, played their final season of college football between 1973 and 2014, and are no longer playing professional football. Voting will take place through the end of June.

