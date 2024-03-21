4 former southeastern Minnesota stars to play in NCAA women's basketball tournament

Mar. 21—DES MOINES — The most favorite time of the year for college basketball players has arrived.

At least that's true for the fortunate ones going "Dancing" — bound for the NCAA Tournament.

Four southeastern Minnesota women's players will dance at the highest level in the next few days. They are Byron graduate Ayoka Lee, Lourdes graduate Alyssa Ustby, John Marshall graduate Lilly Meister and Mayo graduate Anna Miller.

Their teams are headed to the NCAA Division I Tournament. All-America center Lee and Kansas State University, as well as Meister's Indiana University teams are the highest regarded of the bunch, both drawing No. 4 seeds.

Ustby's North Carolina and Miller's Drake University teams are seeded eighth and 12th, respectively, in their regions.

Miller knows exactly what her team is getting into. Like Lee, Ustby and Meister, her Bulldogs also went "dancing" last year. With it, she can't wait for 6 p.m. Friday, when Drake plays No. 5 seed University of Colorado (22-9) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Manhattan, Kan. Like Lee, her team is in the Albany 2 bracket, hosted by Kansas State the first two rounds.

"The NCAA Tournament is what everyone works for in the offseason, preseason, conference season and postseason — so they can go to the 'Big Dance,' " Miller said. "There is just so much buzz around these games. People are so excited. It's March Madness. Everyone has grown up watching this. To be a part of it as players, we get super excited."

Miller put it on her shoulders to make sure Drake got to go "dancing," her Bulldogs previously seeming on the bubble of being chosen for the 68-team field.

Any wondering about whether they'd be selected went away when Drake won the Missouri Valley Conference postseason championship Sunday, earning an automatic-qualifier spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Miller and her team did it in ultra-dramatic fashion, the former Mayo star dropping in a left-handed half hook with 2.6 seconds left to beat Missouri State 76-75. She was hounded by teammates afterward, smothering her in a heap on the Vibrant Arena floor in Moline, Ill.

That game-winner was all part of a spectacular showing by her, Miller finishing with team highs of 25 points and seven rebounds and knocking down 11 of 12 field-goal tries, including 1-for-2 on 3-pointers, and hitting both her free throws.

But it was that final memory from the game that will last forever, her lefty shot dropping in and sending her team into a frenzy.

"It was the first time I'd ever hit a game-winner in college," Miller said. "It was really cool."

Miller's entire season has been "cool." For the second straight year, the ultra-mobile 6-3 center won the Missouri Valley Conference's Defensive Player of the Year award. She did it with 83 blocked shots (2.7 per game, eighth best in the country).

Miller also averaged 13.6 points (a sparkling 55% field-goal shooting) and 9.9 rebounds. That was en route to being named all-conference. But the award this season that she was most proud of was being named the Missouri Valley Conference Women's Basketball State Farm Scholar-Athlete winner. A health sciences major with eyes on becoming a doctor, Miller owns a 4.0 grade-point average.

"That was a big award for me," Miller said. "I take school and basketball very seriously. I always strive to be my best."

Drake is going to have to be at its best to beat Colorado on Friday.

But Miller likes her team's chances.

"We match up well with them," said Miller, whose Bulldogs are led by Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year Katie Dinnebier (18 points, 6.5 assists, 2.5 steals per game). "I think our speed and pace will be hard to keep up with. They are a pretty big team, but I think we have a lot of good pieces to match up with them.

Here is a look at what Lee, Ustby and Meister have done for their teams this year and their first-round NCAA Tournament matchups.

For the second time in her illustrious career, the 6-foot-6 Lee has been named All-America.

A senior, the Byron graduate is averaging 20 points on spectacular 62% field-goal shooting. She's also grabbing 8.4 rebounds per game and has 68 blocked shots.

Lee, who sat out seven games with an injury, has scored 20 or more points 13 times this season. That includes a 24-points, 21-rebounds, 5-blocked shots game against Oral Roberts.

Kansas State (25-7, No. 4 seed) hosts No. 13 seed Portland (21-12) at 3:30 p.m. Friday (ESPNews) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, in Manhattan, Kan. A win by both 15th-ranked Kansas State and Miller's Drake team would match the teams up Sunday in the second round.

A 6-foot-2 do-everything senior, Ustby is a top-five finalist for the 2024 Cheryl Miller Award, given to the nation's top small forward.

A second-team All-ACC choice this year, Ustby averaged a double-double in conference play — 12.4 points and 10 rebounds. She also shot an excellent 48% from the field and averaged 1.8 steals, 1.3 blocks and 3.6 assists per game.

North Carolina (No. 8 seed, 19-12), which has reached the NCAA Tournament for the fourth straight time, leads off against No. 9 seed Michigan State at 11:30 a.m. Friday (ESPN) in Columbia, S.C. The Tar Heels enter the tournament having lost three of their past four games.

The winner of Friday's contest will almost certainly match up against No. 1 seed and Albany 1 bracket tournament host University of South Carolina in the second round Sunday.

Meister has helped Indiana to its fifth straight NCAA Tournament appearance.

The John Marshall graduate's numbers aren't big this year and that's mostly due to the 6-3 sophomore playing behind All-Big Ten Conference senior Mackenzie Holmes (20 points, 6.9 rebounds per game; 67% field-goal shooting).

Meister has been quite productive with her 10.8 minutes per game. She averages 3.9 points and 2.7 rebounds and is shooting a rare 73% from the field.

The No. 14-ranked and No. 4-seeded Hoosiers lead off at 1:30 p.m. Saturday (ESPN2) against No. 13 seed Fairfield. Indiana hosts the first two rounds of its Albany 1 bracket. An Indiana win would pit it against the No. 5-seed University of Oklahoma versus No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast winner on Monday.

Two Division I players from southeastern Minnesota will be changing colleges with Byron graduate Sacia Vanderpool and Kasson-Mantorville graduate Aby Shubert having entered their names in the transfer portal.

Vanderpool, a 6-4 center, just finished her redshirt sophomore season at the University of Wisconsin. She played in five games over two seasons with the Badgers who finished 13-16 this season, 6-12 in the Big Ten Conference. As a Byron senior, she was an honorable-mention All-State choice after averaging 17 points, 9 rebounds and 3 blocks per game.

Shubert just finished her freshman season at Xavier University, which finished a miserable 1-27 this year and 0-18 in the Big East Conference. Shubert played in 20 games, averaging 7.4 minutes and 1.1 points per game. The 5-8 guard was coming off an ACL knee injury as a senior at Kasson-Mantorville when she was shelved for almost the entire season.

Shubert averaged 21 points as a K-M junior.