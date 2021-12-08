4 former Sixers centers appear on list of top 20 centers in NBA history

Some pretty terrific players have been a part of the Philadelphia 76ers history. Legends such as Allen Iverson and Julius Erving passed through the City of Brotherly Love and made an impact on the franchise and the league.

As the NBA celebrates its 75th season, lists honoring the best players in league history have been released. The most recent list released is focused on the big men.

The great people at HoopsHype put together a list of the top 20 centers in NBA history, and four former Sixers are on the list. Their ranking on the list will be next to their name:

20. Dikembe Mutombo

Mutombo was only in Philadelphia for a season and a half, but he was named an All-Star in 2001 and 2002. He was a key member of the Sixers team that reached the NBA Finals in 2001. He averaged 11.5 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks in Philadelphia.

HoopsHype on Mutombo:

One of the best shot-blockers in NBA history, Dikembe Mutombo boasted impressive longevity despite being very limited as a scorer thanks to his ability to defend the paint, as well as thanks to his rebounding down low.

14. Dwight Howard

Howard was in Philadelphia for one season (so far), but he was regarded as one of the best backups in the league. The future Hall of Famer averaged 7.0 points and 8.4 rebounds with the Sixers while backing up Joel Embiid.

HoopsHype on Howard’s ranking:

At one time, Dwight Howard was the best big man in the NBA, an era that lasted for multiple seasons during his time with the Magic. Howard was an awe-inspiring athlete for his size, who would often sky for rebounds, to block shots or to finish alley-oops. Now in the late stages of his career, Howard is approaching top 10 in NBA history in both rebounds and blocks, an incredible feat for the future Hall-of-Famer.

6. Moses Malone

Malone is most remembered for leading the Sixers to their last title (1983). He was dominant during that playoff run, averaging 26.0 points and 15.8 rebounds during the postseason on his way to winning finals MVP.

HoopsHype on Malone:

Perhaps the most underappreciated superstar ever, Moses Malone was as dominant as it gets at the center spot with physical toughness as a rebounder, leading the league in nightly boards an astounding six times, including once at 17.6 rebounds per game. Malone was also a monster scorer in the paint, using his brute strength to batter smaller foes down low. Many consider Malone the greatest offensive rebounder the league has ever seen, as his timing and instincts to chase boards on offense were second to none.

3. Wilt Chamberlain

Chamberlain was otherworldly. In four seasons in Philadelphia, he averaged 27.6 points and 23.9 rebounds while guiding the Sixers to a championship in 1967 when he won finals MVP.

HoopsHype on the legendary Chamberlain:

The most dominant big man offensively in NBA history, though that partially had to do with the level of competition Wilt Chamberlain faced in his era. Still, when you dominate at the level Chamberlain did, who cares who he did it against? Chamberlain did come a little short in the team success department as he was usually better in the regular season than in the playoffs, something that many believe had to do with an unwillingness to get fouled late in close games due to his unreliable free throw. Chamberlain’s single-season rebounding and scoring records are unassailable. Plus he has the second-best scoring average behind only Jordan. And had MJ played one more year with the Wizards, Chamberlain might actually be No. 1 in that stat. Chamberlain is also the only guy to lead the league in total scoring, rebounds and assists for a season. He retired as the all-time leader in scoring and rebounding at the time.

