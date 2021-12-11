4 former Sixers big men named as top 20 power forwards in NBA history

Some pretty terrific players have been a part of the history of the Philadelphia 76ers. Legends such as Allen Iverson and Julius Erving passed through the City of Brotherly Love and made an impact on the franchise and the league.

As the NBA celebrates its 75th season, lists honoring the best players in league history have been released. One of the most recent lists released is focused on the big men.

The great people at HoopsHype put together a list of the top 20 power forwards in NBA history, and four former Sixers are on the list. Their ranking on the list will be next to their name:

17. Bobby Jones

Jones spent eight seasons in Philadelphia, and he averaged 10.7 points and 4.8 rebounds while being named an All-Star twice. He won the Sixth Man of the Year award in 1983 as the Sixers went on to win the title.

HoopsHype on Jones:

One of the first multi-positional wing/big defenders which have become so popular in today’s game, Bobby Jones could legitimately defend any position on the floor at a high level, from guards to fellow bigs. Not much of a scorer, but did well as a slasher and as a garbageman around the basket.

15. Chris Webber

Webber’s time in Philadelphia is not remembered fondly. He had solid numbers, 17.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists, but he was not the superstar he was with the Sacramento Kings. He is a Hall of Famer, but mostly due to his time in SacTown.

HoopsHype on Webber:

An explosive, skilled scorer and rebounder in his prime, Chris Webber was an absolute force at the power-forward position in his heyday, a big man capable of facing up and shooting from the midrange or bullying foes down low. Was also known for throwing down monster dunks in transition – just ask Charles Barkley.

12. Dolph Schayes

Schayes spent his career with the Syracuse Nationals and then spent one season with the Sixers before retiring. He was a 12-time All-Star while guiding the Nationals to a title in 1955. He is a Hall of Famer.

HoopsHype on Schayes:

A big man far ahead of his time, Dolph Schayes was one of the first power forwards who would space the floor and shoot jumpers from the deep mid-range, something he did quite well in the late ’40s, ’50s and early ’60s. Schayes could also dribble past opponents and drive to the hoop on hard closeouts. Schayes paved the way for the modern stretch-4.

6. Charles Barkley

Barkley spent eight seasons in Philadelphia before being traded. He averaged 23.3 points, 11.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists along with 1.7 steals and block per game. He was absolutely terrific and he is regarded as one of the more dominant players in the history of the game.

HoopsHype on Barkley:

The Round Mound of Rebound, Charles Barkley was extremely unique not just for his outspoken personality but for his dominance down low despite being generously listed at 6-foot-6. He was a beast on the glass and as a scorer thanks to his absurd strength and explosiveness in his prime. Barkley never got the ever-elusive ring, but he’s still one of the all-time greats at power forward.

