4 former Saints to watch out for in free agency

Things didn’t work out for these players in their first stint in New Orleans. Whether the depth chart was overcrowded or they hadn’t yet begun to reach their potential, they ended up on the outs and had to start fresh with another team.

But now they’re hitting free agency, and happen to fill positions of need for the Saints. Could a reunion be in the works? Or would the Saints rather look in a different direction? With little salary cap space to work with, maybe prominent roles in a familiar system can help the Saints make better offers to some free agents than others.

Here are a couple of names to know before the action kicks off in Monday’s legal tampering period.

Al-Quadin Muhammad, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Al-Quadin Muhammad (97) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

A 2017 late-round draft pick out of Miami, Muhammad was pushed off the roster the following year after Marcus Davenport was added to the rotation with Trey Hendrickson behind Cameron Jordan and Alex Okafor. Since then, Okafor has had a nice run with the Kansas City Chiefs, Hendrickson has broken out and should be a highly sought-after free agent, and Davenport might be a draft bust. With Jordan beginning to decline, Muhammad could return to New Orleans at the perfect time. He’s become a solid contributor with the Colts; Pro Football Focus credited him with 24 pressures (3 sacks) in 2019 and 26 pressures (2 sacks) in 2020. Indianapolis has the resources to re-sign him if they choose, but they’re in position to chase bigger names in free agency. If the Saints lose Hendrickson and Muhammad is available at the right price, he’d be a great fit. New Orleans needs reinforcements out on the edge, and he already knows the defense.

Dan Arnold, Arizona Cardinals

Dec 15, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Dan Arnold (82) celebrates with safety Chris Banjo (38) and running back Kenyan Drake (41) after scoring a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Arnold is seen as something of a villain in New Orleans after his dropped touchdown pass in the 2018 NFC championship game, but try setting aside the torches and pitchforks to look at this rationally (I know that’s tough. Just scroll down to the next item on the list if that’s too difficult for you. I get it.). He’s become a nice player in Arizona after successfully converting to an inline tight end role. Last year, he was thrown to 45 times and caught 31 receptions (68.8% completion percentage), gaining 438 receiving yards (14.1 yards per catch) and converting 24 first downs, with 4 touchdown grabs. If he put up those exact same numbers in New Orleans in 2020, he would have ranked top-five in each category and led the team in yards per catch (not counting Lil’Jordan Humphrey, who caught 3 passes for 46 yards). With Jared Cook and Josh Hill out of the picture and just three tight ends under contract, maybe he’s worth another look next to Adam Trautman.

Alex Okafor, Kansas City Chiefs

PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 17: Alex Okafor #97 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after sacking the quarterback in the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers during a preseason game at Heinz Field on August 17, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

I mentioned Okafor earlier, and he’s another candidate who could return to the Saints after earning a payday somewhere else. He restructured his contract last year to avoid being cut by the Chiefs, but that retooling included an early exit for the deal, so he’ll become a free agent again at the start of the new league year. We’ve already established the need for more juice up front given the losses New Orleans expect to take, so Okafor should be considered. You just have to be aware of where his career arc is trending. He isn’t the same player he was in his first run with the Saints; a 2019 pectoral muscle injury has slowed him down and limited his availability, and he’s also on the wrong side of 30. PFF charted him with 21 pressures in 2019 and 24 pressures in 2020, with 8.5 combined sacks. Muhammad would be my first choice out of the two of them as a younger, ascending player, but the Saints aren’t really in a position to be picky. If Okafor is open to teaming up with them again at an affordable rate, they should explore the possibility.

Willie Snead, Baltimore Ravens

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - AUGUST 08: Willie Snead #83 of the Baltimore Ravens reacts after scoring a touchdown in the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars during a preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium on August 08, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Things couldn’t have ended worse for Snead in New Orleans after such a promising start. He echoed Lance Moore as an undrafted journeyman with a well-refined route tree, but an injury-plagued final season abbreviated by a suspension put him in the doghouse, and he never rebounded with the Saints. He’s since gone on to play a bit part in the Ravens’ inconsistent passing attack, catching nearly as many passes in his first season (62) as in the following two combined (64). Would he even be welcome in New Orleans? The Saints chose not to match Baltimore’s $7 million offer sheet when he was a restricted free agent, but they haven’t been able to find a No. 2 receiver since losing him. Ted Ginn Jr. couldn’t rise to the occasion in 2019. Emmanuel Sanders was too inconsistent in 2020, and now he’s a cap cut. Promising backups Marquez Callaway and Deonte Harris combined for just 41 receptions last year. Let’s keep expectations for them realistic. Is Tre’Quan Smith really their best option next to Michael Thomas in 2021? Maybe so, if Snead is the best they can find to compete with him.

