4 former Jaguars playing in Super Bowl LVII

The Jacksonville Jaguars came up two wins short from their first trip to the Super Bowl, instead losing in the Divisional Round to the Kansas City Chiefs.

While expectations for the franchise are suddenly sky high, Jaguars fans will have to settle for another year of watching two different teams play for the Lombardi Trophy.

But when the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles meet in Glendale, Ariz. on Sunday, there will be a few familiar faces on the field.

Here are the four former Jaguars set to play in Super Bowl LVII:

QB Chad Henne (Chiefs)

Originally signed to be Blaine Gabbert’s backup, it didn’t take long for Henne to take the reins in Jacksonville. During his six-year stint with the Jaguars (2012-2017), Henne appeared in 31 games and made 22 starts.

Henne threw 27 touchdowns and 26 interceptions with the Jaguars and was eventually replaced in the starting lineup by Blake Bortles. After throwing just two passes in his last three years in Jacksonville, Henne joined the Chiefs as a backup in 2018.

QB Gardner Minshew II (Eagles)

It wasn’t that long ago that Minshew Mania swept through Duval.

Minshew, a sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, was tossed straight into the fire in his first ever NFL game after starter Nick Foles suffered a shoulder injury. The lights weren’t too bright for the rookie, who led the Jaguars to a 4-4 start to the season with 13 touchdowns and two interceptions through his first eight games.

Eventually, the magic wore off and the Jaguars offense hit a rut. When Jacksonville was afforded the chance to take Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, that spelled the end of the road for Minshew, who was traded to Philadelphia for a sixth-round pick.

TE Blake Bell (Chiefs)

The Belldozer was a former quarterback who converted to tight end before his time with the Oklahoma Sooners was up.

After he was picked in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers, Bell made several stops before eventually finding himself with the Chiefs.

Bell was waived by the 49ers in 2017, landed with the Minnesota Vikings for a season, and then spent the latter half of the 2018 season with the Jaguars. He caught eight passes for 67 yards in 10 games with Jacksonville.

He signed with the Chiefs in 2019, went to the Dallas Cowboys in 2020, and then went back to Kansas City in 2021.

CB Josiah Scott

The Jaguars drafted Scott in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, but got a grand total of six games out of their mid-round selection.

After his rookie season in Jacksonville, Scott was traded to the Eagles for cornerback Jameson Houston and a 2023 sixth-round pick. Houston was cut by the Jaguars three months later before the 2021 season began.

In two seasons with the Eagles, Scott has appeared in 29 games and has two career interceptions.

