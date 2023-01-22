4 former Golden Domers knocked out of NFL divisional playoffs on Saturday

For Notre Dame fans, eight former Golden Domers remained in the NFL playoffs when the divisional round kicked off on Saturday. As the day has come and gone, just four players remain ahead of Sunday’s contests.

In the first game Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs were able to survive despite having to play without Patrick Mahomes for a decent amount of the game. Their 27-20 win over the Jaguars means that the Chiefs are headed to the AFC championship game for the fifth-straight season. As a result, former Notre Dame wide receiver Kevin Austin, a member of Jacksonville’s practice squad, saw his team eliminated.

The Saturday nightcap between the Eagles and Giants was over seemingly as soon as it got started. Philadelphia moved the ball at will in the first half and played suffocating defense en-route to a 28-0 halftime lead. The Eagles ultimately won 38-7 to advance to the NFC championship game that they’ll host next week. Former Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book moves along with them while Julian Love, nick mccloud, and Jaylon Smith are done for the year with the Giants exit.

The good news is that Sunday’s two final divisional games feature three former Notre Dame players. The bad news is that all three are participating in the same game.

The Bengals trip to Buffalo will decide whether the Chiefs will play the AFC championship on their home turf (if Bengals win) or if it’ll be played on a neutral field in Atlanta (if Bills win). Regardless of who moves on, neither will be carrying a former Notre Dame player on their roster.

The second NFC divisional game is a throwback for those of us that grew up in the nineties. Dallas and San Francisco used to be an NFC championship game you could seemingly set your watch to.

Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, Michael Irvin, Steve Young, Jerry Rice, Deion Sanders, and countless others were all at their peaks. Dallas brings perhaps the best former Notre Dame player in the NFL today in guard Zack Martin while guard Aaron Banks and offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey remain on the 49ers offensive line.

And some still wonder why Notre Dame is referred to as “O Line U”.

