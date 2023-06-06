4 former Eagles have been nominated for 2024 College Football Hall of Fame

Former All-Pro quarterback Michael Vick is among four former Eagles players nominated for induction to the College Football Hall of Fame for the first time this year.

Former Philadelphia defensive tackle and Miami Hurricane legend Jerome Brown also made the list.

The National Football Foundation released Monday a list of 78 players and nine coaches from major college football who are on the Hall of Fame ballot. One hundred-one player and 32 coaches from lower divisions of college football are also up for consideration.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Vick, who led Virginia Tech to the BCS championship game against Florida State as a redshirt freshman in 1999, is among the most notable players appearing on the ballot in his first year of eligibility.

There were a handful of requirements to make the ballot.

You must have been named a First-Team All-American during your playing days.

A minimum of 10 years must have passed since your final season of college football. No more than 50 years can have passed since your last college football game.

Post-football records and academic record matters.

College coaches can become nominated three years after retirement, but active coaches can be selected if they reach 75.

Votes will be submitted to the NFF’s Honors Courts. They’ll deliberate and decide on the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame class, with an announcement slated for early January.

Advertisement

Jerome Brown, Miami (FL)-Defensive Tackle-

Brown played his entire five-year NFL career with the Eagles from 1987 to 1991, before his tragic death just before the 1992 season.

1986 unanimous First Team All-American and finalist for both the Outland and Lombardi trophies as senior…Helped Canes to four consecutive New Year’s Day bowl games…Ranks 10th in school history with 21 career sacks.

Matt Russell, Colorado-Linebacker

Russell is the uncle of Eagles undrafted tight end, Brady Russell and currently a senior executive with Philadelphia.

-1996 consensus First Team All-American and Butkus Award winner…Two-time First Team All-Conference performer led Buffs to four-consecutive bowl berths and two top five final rankings (No. 3 – 1994, No. 5 – 1996)…CU’s all-time leader in unassisted tackles (282), ranking second all-time in total tackles (446).

Advertisement

Takeo Spikes, Auburn-Linebacker

Spikes spent one injury filled season with Philadelphia.

1997 First Team All-American and two-time First Team All-SEC selection…Led Auburn to a berth in the 1997 SEC title game, a win at the 1998 Peach Bowl (game MVP) and a No. 11 final ranking that season…Two-year Auburn Defensive MVP, ranking in the school’s all-time top 10 with 331 career tackles.

Michael Vick, Virginia Tech-Quarterback

A former No. 1 overall pick, Vick’s accomplishment’s in college were tremendous.

1999 First Team All-American and Big East Offensive Player of the Year, finishing third in Heisman Trophy voting…Guided the Hokies to their first-ever 11-0 regular season and national championship game appearance (1999)…Two-time All-Big East performer who led the league in total offense (242.0 ypg) in 1999 and only lost one conference game during career.

Advertisement

Luis Zendejas, Arizona State-Placekicker-

1983 consensus First Team All-American who finished his career as the NCAA’s all-time leader in scoring (380)…Four-time All-Pac-10 selection, leading the league in scoring in 1983… Boasts the highest PAT percentage (99.3%) in ASU annals and led the team in scoring his first three seasons.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire