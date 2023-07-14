4 Florida State football targets commit this weekend. Here's what you need to know

Florida State football is hoping for more good news as recruiting targets are preparing to announce their commitments this weekend.

3-star offensive lineman Tye Hylton will kick things off Friday before 4-star athlete Micahi Danzy, 3-star athlete Ashton Hampton and 3-star athlete Kevin Levy announce on Saturday.

Here is what you need to know about the five possible Seminoles committing this weekend.

FSU targets committing Friday

3-star OL Tye Hylton (Oviedo, FL)

2024 3-star offensive lineman Tye Hylton on his official visit to Florida State on Friday, June 23, 2023, in Tallahassee, Florida.

FSU added its first offensive line commit from the Class of 2024 on Thursday and could add one more with Hylton.

The 3-star offensive tackle announced on Tuesday that he'd been committing this weekend. He holds offers from Florida, Miami, Penn State and the Seminoles, and took official visits to all four of those schools last month.

Multiple recruiting outlets predict that he will commit to FSU.

Last season, Hylton and the Oviedo line allowed its offense to rush for 2,075 yards, pass for 2,299, and find the endzone 53 times.

FSU targets committing Saturday

4-star ATH Micahi Danzy (Florida High, Tallahassee, FL)

Florida High junior Micahi Danzy (8) rushes the ball in the Class 2S Region 1 championship game against Suwannee on Nov. 25, 2022, at Mike Hickman Stadium. The Seminoles won 38-13.

One of the fastest sprinters in the state and the first of two targets from FSU's charter school, Danzy has been a constant presence at FSU over the past month.

He made his official visit on June 23 with 14 other prospects and was in attendance for Elite Camp on June 10.

In his junior season, he helped Florida High to the Class 2S state championship game, falling to Cocoa in overtime. Danzy rushed for 1,809 yards and 17 touchdowns.

On the track, he won the Class 2A individual state title in the 200 and 400 dashes and placed third in the long jump. This spring, Danzy was named All-Big Bend Co-Boys Track and Field Runner of the Year.

He holds a long list of offers and notably has dual offers in football and track from Auburn and LSU.

Multiple recruiting outlets predict he'll commit to FSU.

3-star ATH Ashton Hampton (Florida High, Tallahassee, FL)

Florida High junior Ashton Hampton (6) walks to the sideline in the Class 2S Region 1 championship game against Suwannee on Nov. 25, 2022, at Mike Hickman Stadium. The Seminoles won 38-13.

Another local target out of Florida High, Hampton's recruiting blew up late in the 2022 season and he has quickly become a sought-after prospect.

On offense, he recorded 696 receiving yards and scored nine touchdowns, with 297 yards coming in the postseason. At defensive back, he had 48 tackles, eight pass deflections, and an interception.

At 6-foot-2-inches, his build and speed have allowed his recruitment to rise. He made five official visits last month to Clemson, Florida, Arkansas, Miami, and Louisville.

Multiple recruiting outlets predict that he'll commit to Clemson.

He has yet to make an official visit to FSU.

Hampton is the son of Arkansas Pine Bluff head football coach Alonzo Hampton, who was a special teams coordinator at FSU in 2018.

3-star ATH Kevin Levy (Cardinal Newman, West Palm Beach, FL)

Cardinal Newman Kevin Levy runs the ball against St. Andrew's in the 3A regional playoff game in West Palm Beach, Florida on November 12, 2021.

FSU has already seen three wide receivers commit out of the Class of 2024, and Levy could be the fourth.

He was a part of a deep Cardinal Newman squad last season that lost to eventual 1M state champion Chaminade Madonna in the regional championship round.

Levy recorded 304 yards off 19 receptions and scored two touchdowns.

He made four official visits last month, traveling to Rutgers, Louisville, FSU, and Illinois. He visited FSU on June 16 alongside his cousin and recent FSU commit Ricky Knight III.

Following his visit to FSU, Knight announced that he'd be transferring to Cardinal Newman from The Benjamin School, playing his senior season with Levy.

This past fall, Levy was a Palm Beach Post All-County football defense second-team selection.

Multiple recruiting outlets originally predicted that Levy will commit to FSU. However, it was later confirmed that Levy has been trending toward Louisville.

Who is already committed to FSU

2024 4-star Florida State football quarterback commit Luke Kromenhoek on his official visit on Friday, June 23, 2023, in Tallahassee, Florida.

Jan 29, 2022: 3-star WR Camdon Frier, Lake City Columbia, Florida

March 26, 2022: 4-star QB Luke Kromenhoek, Savannah Benedictine Military School, Georgia

July 30, 2022: 3-star S CJ Heard, Atlanta Woodward Academy, Georgia

Dec 14, 2022: 3-star DL Jamorie Flagg, Miami Booker T. Washington, Florida

Jan 2: 3-star K Jake Weinberg, Delray Beach American Heritage, Florida

Jan 26: 4-star WR Tawaski Abrams, Fort Myers Dunbar HS, Florida

Junior Tawaski Abrams puts on his Florida State hat after committing to play for the Noles at Dunbar High School in Fort Myers on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.

Feb. 25: 4-star RB Kameron Davis, Albany Dougherty HS, Georgia

April 3: 3-star LB Jayden Parrish, Delray Beach Atlantic HS, Florida

April 13: 4-star ATH Lawayne McCoy, Miami Central HS, Florida

April 15: 3-star ATH BJ Gibson, Rochelle Wilcox County HS, Georgia

April 17: 5-star TE Landen Thomas, Moultrie Colquitt County HS, Georgia

July 1: 3-star DL DD Holmes, Gonzaga HS, Washington DC; 3-star ATH Ricky Knight III, West Plam Beach Cardinal Newman, Florida.

July 4: 3-star WR Elijah Moore, Olney Good Counsel HS, Maryland; 3-star S Rydarrius Morgan, Phenix City Central HS, Alabama.

FSU targets that have not committed yet

2024 five-star cornerback Charles Lester III from Venice, Florida on his official visit to Florida State on June 16, 2023.

4-star WR Zion Ragins, Gray Jones County HS, Georgia (committing July 18)

5-star 2025 WR Jamie Ffrench, Jacksonville Mandarin HS, Florida (committing July 22)

5-star DB Charles Lester III, Venice HS, Florida (committing July 28)

3-star ATH Jalewis Solomon, Ellaville Schley County HS, Georgia (committing Aug. 5)

5-star ATH KJ Bolden, Buford HS, Georgia (committing Aug. 5)

Jack Williams covers Florida State athletics for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on Twitter @jackgwilliams.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: What you need to know about 4 potential Florida State commits this weekend