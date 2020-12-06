4 Final bold predictions for Browns vs. Titans

Jeff Risdon
·4 min read

Gameday is here. The Cleveland Browns get their first shot in several weeks at proving they’re a viable AFC contender by facing the Tennessee Titans. Both teams are 8-3 and have won three of their last four games.

The Titans are favored to win, and rightly so. They’re coming off impressive wins over the Colts and Ravens, while the Browns struggled with the Jaguars and Texans and weren’t convincing in beating the Eagles. Those teams have combined for the same amount of wins Cleveland has on the season.

Yet the Browns have a fair chance to seize the win in Tennessee. Will they?

Here are four final predictions for Sunday’s game.

Nick Chubb outrushes Derrick Henry

(Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

The two best runners in the NFL over the last two seasons make this game worth the watch. And while Henry might lead the NFL in rushing, in this game it will be Chubb who is the more productive runner. Henry augments his abundant rushing totals with huge spikes in some games, but he balances those out with some games where he stays relatively in check. Chubb tends to churn out copious yardage more consistently, as long as he's healthy. Pair that with Tennessee's porous defense and I can see Chubb hitting 132 rushing yards and the Browns somehow holding Henry to 115. The Browns defense allows fewer yards per carry on the season (4.1 to 4.3) than Tennessee does, and the return of Myles Garrett means Cleveland's defensive front is back at full potency. It will be close--and entertaining to watch--but Chubb will outrush Henry.

The Browns handle A.J. Brown well but Corey Davis lights up the sky

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

In last year's season opener, A.J. Brown posted 100 receiving yards and a TD in his NFL debut all at the expense of Pro Bowl CB Denzel Ward. Now Ward is out for the rematch, and while Brown is banged up, he's still incredibly dangerous. I think the Browns will be prepared for Brown. Terrance Mitchell has been solid in coverage, and the zone coverage can help limit what Brown can do after the catch. But that attention on the alpha receiver will open things up for Tennessee's No. 2 wideout, and Corey Davis is poised to feast on the Browns' injury-ravaged secondary. Davis is quietly emerging in his fourth season as the guy the Titans envisioned when they took him in the first round (No. 5 overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. He's physical, slick and smart at getting open in between the layers of coverage. Davis goes off for seven catches on nine targets, netting 112 yards and a touchdown. All of those will top Brown's production, as well as any Browns wide receiver in the game.

Baker Mayfield goes a 5th straight game without throwing an INT

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Mayfield hasn't thrown an interception since getting picked on the first pass of the Week 7 game against the Bengals. It's not an accident why the third-year QB is avoiding the giveaways. It's a focal point for Mayfield and the coaching staff, and it's working. While his accuracy might ebb and wane, Mayfield has consistently been reading the defense properly and making the right decisions with his throws. Then there's the matter of the Titans defense. Tennessee has forced just four takeaways in its last five games. It's not a pressure defense, either with the rush or with an aggressive secondary. Mayfield has been very good when he's not pressured, and the Titans rank near the bottom in both pressure rate and sack rate. Mayfield might not produce a huge game, but I also think he nicely avoids the giveaways once again.

The Titans win thanks to a special teams play

(AP Photo/David Richard)

The Browns special teams have not been nearly as sharp in 2020 as they were in coordinator Mike Priefer's first season in 2019. The return game has been off, there have been blocking mishaps, and the specialists themselves are not playing as well. Tennessee has had some issues of its own on special teams, but much of it boils down to veteran kicker Stephen Gostkowski missing field goals. They got an A.J. Brown scoop-and-score on an onside kick last week, and the Titans cover and block well. It might be a blocked field goal attempt by Cody Parkey, or a muffed punt return by Donovan Peoples-Jones, or a missed tackle leading to a long Titans return on a kickoff to quickly answer a Browns score. There's just an uneasiness about the Cleveland special teams heading into the game. Here's hoping this one is wildly wrong...

