4 Falcons to watch against the Bengals in Week 7

The Atlanta Falcons have been one of the NFL’s biggest surprises through the first six weeks of the season, but they’ll be tested by a talented Cincinnati Bengals team in Week 7.

To stop an explosive Bengals offense, the Falcons need a big day from their undermanned secondary. Not only did the the team place starting cornerback Casey Hayward on injured reserve, Atlanta has ruled out nickel CB Dee Alford for Sunday’s game.

These four players must step up in order for the Falcons to secure their fourth win of the season.

WR: Drake London

London went over 50 receiving yards in each of his first three games. The former USC star also grabbed two touchdowns during those first three weeks, but he’s racked up just 92 receiving yards since Week 4. The Falcons offense has been running the ball successfully, though, which has hindered London’s production somewhat. Against an explosive team like the Bengals, Atlanta may have to throw the ball to keep pace. Good things seem to happen when Mariota looks London’s way.

CB: Darren Hall

Darren Hall is expected to step in for Hayward, and while he played well in Week 6, this Bengals offense is considerably more explosive than San Francisco’s. Hall finished the game against the 49ers with the team’s highest Pro Football Focus grade (90.1). Cincinnati boasts an impressive group of pass-catchers, led by Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Hall has appeared in 20 games since being drafted in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL draft, but Sunday will be his first official start.

RB: Tyler Allgeier

Falcons rookie Tyler Allgeier hasn’t done much to separate himself from Caleb Huntley in the two weeks since Cordarrelle Patterson went on injured reserve. Allgeier’s best game came during Atlanta’s Week 4 win over the Browns. Perhaps he can have that breakout performance fans have been waiting for against another Ohio team in Week 7. Thus far, Allgeier has 54 carries for 235 rushing yards (4.4 Y.P.C.) but has yet to score a touchdown.

OLB: Arnold Ebiketie

The Falcons drafted Ebiketie in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft and the former Penn State standout currently leads all rookies with 18 QB pressures. The next player on the list is 49ers rookie Drake Jackson (11 QB pressures). Ebiketie also has the same number of QB hits as top-10 picks Aidan Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux COMBINED. On Sunday, Ebiketie could potentially get more reps since Ade Ogundeji is still banged up.

