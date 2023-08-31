4 facts to remember about the Texans’ practice squad

The Houston Texans completed their practice squad Wednesday. While the bulk of the Texans’ construction centers around the 53-man roster, assembling a practice squad that can supplement the needs of the main roster is also key.

Khalil Davis DT 6-1 308 27 3 Nebraska Austin Deculus T 6-5 321 24 2 LSU Cobi Francis CB 5-11 193 24 2 Memphis Ali Gaye DE 6-6 265 25 R LSU Brandon Hill S 5-11 195 22 R Pittsburgh Johnny Johnson III WR 6-1 199 24 1 Oregon Dalton Keene TE 6-4 251 24 2 Virginia Tech Jimmy Morrissey C 6-3 303 25 3 Pittsburgh Adedayo Odeleye* DE 6-5 271 25 1 Loughborough (U.K.) Steven Sims WR 5-10 176 26 4 Kansas Garret Wallow LB 6-2 230 24 3 TCU Ty Zentner P 6-2 199 25 R Kansas State

Here are four facts to keep in mind regarding the formation of the Texans’ practice squad.

Not much room for rookies

Typically undrafted rookies can make their case throughout the preseason to give a team reasons to keep them around. The Texans’ practice squad features just two undrafted rookies in defensive end Ali Gaye and punter Ty Zentner, who is truly a fill-in as Cam Johnston recovers from injury. Seventh-round safety Brandon Hill was the third rookie to make his way on the practice squad. Houston appears to want to give late bloomers a chance more than stash undrafted talent.

Heavy on the D-line

Where the Texans allocated spots on their practice squad was defensive line with defensive ends Ali Gaye, Derek Rivers, Adedayo Odeleye, and defensive tackle Khalil Davis. If the Texans are going to emphasize the defensive line being the point of attack, it would make sense to load up there.

Stashing useful veterans

The Texans have veterans on the practice squad who have given them meaningful reps and will continue to do so throughout the season.

Take the case of Garret Wallow. Houston was able to keep the third-year linebacker, who played 13 games for the Texans last year and had 185 special teams snaps. With Wallow still on the practice squad, special teams coordinator Frank Ross has three opportunities to use Wallow as a game day elevation before having to consider making place on the active roster.

Developing international talent

The Texans had defensive end Adedayo Odeleye as their International Practice Player last year, and they are keeping the Loughborough (U.K.) product around for another season. Keep in mind Odeleye has a chance to see playing time with the game day elevations from practice squad.

