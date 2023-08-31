4 ex-Saints made Sean Payton’s first 53-man roster with Broncos

Sean Payton finalized his first 53-man roster with the Denver Broncos earlier this week and it includes four of his former players from the coach’s time with the New Orleans Saints.

Payton kept three players on offense — tight ends Adam Trautman and Chris Manhertz and fullback Michael Burton. On special teams, Payton acquired kicker Wil Lutz in a trade with New Orleans on the day of roster cuts.

The Broncos also signed four former Saints to their practice squad, including two players who spent time with Payton in New Orleans. Here’s a quick look at the former Saints who have reunited with Payton in Denver.

TE Adam Trautman

(Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports)

Time with Sean Payton: 2020-2021

Time in the NFL: 2020-2023

Career stats: 60 receptions for 641 yards and 4 TDs

TE Chris Manhertz

(Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports)

Time with Sean Payton: 2015-2016

Time in the NFL: 2015-2023

Career stats: 24 receptions for 255 yards and 2 TDs

FB Michael Burton

(AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)

Time with Sean Payton: 2020

Time in the NFL: 2015-2023

Career stats: 28 carries for 62 yards and 1 TD. 18 receptions for 123 yards and 1 TD. Super Bowl champion (LVII).

K Wil Lutz

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Time with Sean Payton: 2016-2021

Time in the NFL: 2016-2023

Career stats: 165-of-195 on field goals (84.6%), 286-of-293 on extra points (97.6%) in 97 games. One-time Pro Bowler (2019).

Practice squad: 4 players

(Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

1. RB Dwayne Washington: 2018-2021 with Payton

2. WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey: 2019-2021 with Payton

3. DL Jordan Jackson: did not play under Payton (2022)

4. TE Lucas Krull: did not play under Payton (2022)

