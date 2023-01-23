4 ex-Giants will serve as coaches for NFLPA Bowl

Several former New York Giants players will be on the sidelines during this weekend’s NFLPA Bowl.

Brandon Jacobs, Kevin Dockery, Keith Bulluck, and Rich Seubert will all serve as coaching interns or assistant coaches.

.@RichSeubert69 is one of the offensive line coaches for the American team. — Tom Rock (@TomRock_Newsday) January 18, 2023

The 11th Annual NFLPA Collegiate Bowl game will take place on January 28 at the legendary Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California.

About the NFLPA Bowl:

The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl is the premier postseason all-star game for any draft-eligible college football players. More than just a game, this week-long experience provides players with the opportunity to showcase their game to NFL scouts and coaches, while learning from the best in the business. The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl not only prepares players for the speed and intensity of professional football, but also for the business and lifestyle changes that come with it.

