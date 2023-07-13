4 ex-Colts named Hall of Fame semifinalists for Senior, Coach/Contributor

Three former Indianapolis Colts players and one former coach have been named semifinalists for the Hall of Fame Class of 2024 in the Senior, Coach/Contributor categories.

This nomination slightly differs from the typical list of Modern-Era players as it pertains to players who haven’t played in at least 25 years.

Per the Hall of Fame:

To assure that older players, whose active careers have been completed at least 25 years, as well as coaches, who have not coached in at least five years, and those individuals who contributed to the game in ways other than playing and coaching, will be considered along with the Modern-Era Player candidates, a Coach/Contributor Committee and a Seniors Committee have been established.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Like the Modern-Era nominees, the finalists for this category still need 80% approval in the voting in order to reach the Hall of Fame.

Here is the quartet of former Colts who made it to the semifinalist round:

G Chris Hinton

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Bio from the Hall of Fame: “Named to seven Pro Bowls and recognized as a two-time first-team All-Pro, Hinton played with the Baltimore/Indianapolis Colts (1983-89), Atlanta Falcons (1990-93) and the Minnesota Vikings (1994-95).”

OT George Kunz

Herb Weitman-USA TODAY NETWORK

Bio from Hall of Fame: “Named to the Pro Bowl seven times and received three first-team All-Pro honors. Won Offensive Lineman of the Year in back-to-back years (1976-77). He played for the Atlanta Falcons (1969-1974) and the Baltimore Colts (1975-1980).”

WR Stanley Morgan

Dick Raphael-USA TODAY Sports

Bio from Hall of Fame: “Posted the most yards per reception (19.2) in NFL history among players with more than 500 career receptions and made four Pro Bowls with the New England Patriots. He is still New England’s all-time leader in receiving yards (10,352). He played his final NFL season with the Indianapolis Colts.”

OL coach Alex Gibbs

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Bio from Hall of Fame: “Member of two Super Bowl-winning teams in Denver (XXXII-XXXIII) as assistant head coach/offensive line coach. NFL career spanned four decades and included stints with the Raiders, Chargers, Colts, Chiefs, Falcons, Texans and Seahawks in addition to the Broncos.”

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire