4 ex-Colts named Hall of Fame semifinalists for Senior, Coach/Contributor
Three former Indianapolis Colts players and one former coach have been named semifinalists for the Hall of Fame Class of 2024 in the Senior, Coach/Contributor categories.
This nomination slightly differs from the typical list of Modern-Era players as it pertains to players who haven’t played in at least 25 years.
To assure that older players, whose active careers have been completed at least 25 years, as well as coaches, who have not coached in at least five years, and those individuals who contributed to the game in ways other than playing and coaching, will be considered along with the Modern-Era Player candidates, a Coach/Contributor Committee and a Seniors Committee have been established.
Like the Modern-Era nominees, the finalists for this category still need 80% approval in the voting in order to reach the Hall of Fame.
Here is the quartet of former Colts who made it to the semifinalist round:
G Chris Hinton
Bio from the Hall of Fame: “Named to seven Pro Bowls and recognized as a two-time first-team All-Pro, Hinton played with the Baltimore/Indianapolis Colts (1983-89), Atlanta Falcons (1990-93) and the Minnesota Vikings (1994-95).”
OT George Kunz
Bio from Hall of Fame: “Named to the Pro Bowl seven times and received three first-team All-Pro honors. Won Offensive Lineman of the Year in back-to-back years (1976-77). He played for the Atlanta Falcons (1969-1974) and the Baltimore Colts (1975-1980).”
WR Stanley Morgan
Bio from Hall of Fame: “Posted the most yards per reception (19.2) in NFL history among players with more than 500 career receptions and made four Pro Bowls with the New England Patriots. He is still New England’s all-time leader in receiving yards (10,352). He played his final NFL season with the Indianapolis Colts.”
OL coach Alex Gibbs
Bio from Hall of Fame: “Member of two Super Bowl-winning teams in Denver (XXXII-XXXIII) as assistant head coach/offensive line coach. NFL career spanned four decades and included stints with the Raiders, Chargers, Colts, Chiefs, Falcons, Texans and Seahawks in addition to the Broncos.”