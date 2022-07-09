4 ex-Colts among 2023 coach/contributor Hall of Fame semifinalists

Four former members of the Baltimore and Indianapolis Colts franchises were selected among the 29 semifinalists for the coaching/contributor category of the 2023 class, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced this week.

The list of former Colts includes two offensive linemen, a wide receiver who only spent one season with the Colts and a former trainer who worked with the team in Baltimore.

Each semifinalist played no later than the 1996 season.

Here are the former Colts who made the list:

OL Chris Hinton

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Hinton spent seven years with the Colts while earning a Pro Bowl selection in all but one of those seasons. He was a Pro Bowler in 1983 and then in each season from 1985-1989.

OL George Kunz

AP Photo/Ferd Kaufman

The No. 2 overall pick by the Atlanta Falcons in 1969, Kunz wound up playing six seasons with the Colts from 1975-1980. He was a three-time All-Pro First-Team selection, one of which came with the Colts in 1975.

WR Stanley Morgan

AP Photo/Joe Giza

Morgan spent 13 seasons with the New England Patriots before joining the Colts in 1990 for his final campaign. During that season, he recorded 23 receptions for 364 yards and five touchdowns.

Otho Davis

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

Davis was an associate athletic trainer for the Baltimore Colts in 1971. He went on to be the head athletic trainer for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1973-1995.

1

1