4 ex-Broncos quarterbacks learn their fates on roster cuts weekend

The Denver Broncos waived quarterback Brett Rypien when they trimmed their roster down to 53 players over the weekend. After Rypien cleared waivers, Denver signed him to the 16-man practice squad.

Rypien will serve as the Broncos’ third-string quarterback this season behind starter Drew Lock and backup Jeff Driskel. Four ex-Denver quarterbacks also learned their fates after NFL teams completed roster cuts.

In Pittsburgh, Paxton Lynch was cut by the Steelers and was not re-signed to their practice squad. Mason Rudolph and Joshua Dobbs will serve as the Steelers’ backups behind Ben Roethlisberger. Devlin Hodges will serve as Pittsburgh’s fourth quarterback on the practice squad.

In Tennessee, Trevor Siemian lost the Titans’ backup job to Logan Woodside, who will serve as the No. 2 behind Ryan Tannehill. Siemian was brought back to serve as Tennessee’s No. 3 quarterback on the practice squad.

In Indianapolis, Chad Kelly failed to make the Colts’ 53-man roster but he was brought back on the practice squad. Indy will carry three quarterbacks on the active roster: Philip Rivers, Jacoby Brissett and Jacob Eason.

In Cincinnati, Brandon Allen did not make the Bengals’ 53-man roster but he was also brought back on the practice squad. Joe Burrow will start for Cincy this season and Ryan Finley will serve as QB2.

Two other former Broncos quarterbacks — Kyle Sloter and Kevin Hogan — did not go to training camp with a team and remain unsigned free agents.