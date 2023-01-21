4 ex-Broncos involved in NFL’s playoff games Saturday

Four former members of the Denver Broncos will be involved in the NFL’s divisional-round playoff games on Saturday.

First, in the Jacksonville Jaguars-Kansas City Chiefs game, defensive lineman Adam Gotsis will feature on the Jags’ defense, and quarterbacks coach Mike McCoy will be working with Trevor Lawrence.

Gotsis played for the Broncos from 2016-2019, totaling 109 tackles and five sacks. He joined the Jaguars in 2020 and made his playoff debut last weekend. McCoy served as Denver’s offensive coordinator from 2009-2012 and again in 2017.

The second game will also involve a pair of former Broncos. The Philadelphia Eagles now have wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland, who signed with Philly earlier this week after Denver opted to not sign him to a reserve/future contract.

The New York Giants, meanwhile, have defensive coordinator Don Martindale, who held the same position with the Broncos in 2010. “Wink” Martindale was promoted from linebackers coach to defensive coordinator after one season in Denver.

The only team without a clear Broncos connection playing on Saturday is the Kansas City Chiefs. All the more reason to dislike them.

