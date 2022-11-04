4 evident 2023 NFL Draft needs through eight games

The Cleveland Browns are on their bye week, so this is the perfect time to get some 2023 NFL Draft work done to get a good grasp on players looking to make the jump to the NFL. The Browns, however, will not have a first round pick for two more seasons, but there is still plenty of value to be found in the middle rounds of the draft.

And they have quite a few holes to fill on their roster.

Some of these holes can be filled through free agency, of course, but as we stand today, here are the bigger needs for the Browns as they continue to scout at the college level.

Defensive Tackle (duh)

Cleveland Browns Perrion Winfrey

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

There is not a worse defensive tackle room in the NFL. Over the past two seasons, the Browns have opted to sign veterans to plug up the void on their roster, and it has not worked. The likes of Malik Jackson, Malik McDowell, and Taven Bryan are not going to cut it off of the streets.

All hope is not lost in their younger draft picks, especially Tommy Togiai and Perrion Winfrey. But there is little doubt this room will be overhauled this upcoming offseason. There is a real possibility that Winfrey is the only name who returns, playing through his rookie season.

This year’s defensive tackle is a talented one. The Browns will not have the opportunity to land the likes of Georgia’s Jalen Carter or Clemson’s Bryan Bresee. But names like Alabama’s Byron Young, Baylor’s Siaki Ika, and Wisconsin’s Keeanu Benton could be names on their board.

Tight End

Cleveland Browns Harrison Bryant

Cleveland Browns tight end Harrison Bryant (88) (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

The best way to start this section is to say Harrison Bryant is okay for what he is. He put together some solid blocking reps against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, but with breakout tight end David Njoku sidelined, neither Bryant nor Pharaoh Brown saw a target.

Bryant has been underwhelming as a receiver, letting a handful of tight window opportunities fall off of his hands this season. Unlike Njoku who has an athletic ceiling worth developing and taking a chance on, their length and lack of athleticism of Bryant do not give him a massive upside to bank on.

Story continues

Brown is a horrid blocker. In two games already this season, Brown has given up a nasty hit on quarterback Jacoby Brissett that has resulted in a turnover. Do not expect him to be on the roster beyond 2022.

While the Browns have expanded and run more 11 personnel (one tight end, one running back) this season, they still have found their bread-and-butter in 12 personnel (two tight ends, one running back) as it forces the defense to match their personnel accordingly.

This creates mismatches for the offense. If a team matches 12 personnel by bringing another linebacker on the field, they have a mismatch in the passing game. If that team sticks in nickel and uses an added defensive back to account for that second tight end, the run game finds an advantage.

But for this to continue to work, the Browns need a consistent second tight end to see the field with Njoku who can instill fear into opposing defenses. Bryant is not that guy. He has his versatility to motion into the backfield and operates as a fullback, but he is not scaring any defense on passing downs. And he is under contract for only one more season beyond 2022.

This could cause the Browns to look to add a new TE2 this Spring.

Safety

Cleveland Browns John Johnson III

Cleveland Browns John Johnson III. [Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal]

There is still time for the likes of John Johnson III and Grant Delpit to turn it around. And they have played better over the last two games. However, both players have not lived up to the billing. And given Johnson’s cap hit, the Browns could look to move off of him a year early this offseason and save some money.

All in all, the Browns may need three new safeties. Ronnie Harrison is not under contract beyond this season (and not very good), Delpit goes through long stretches of looking unplayable, and Johnson has not proved to be worthy of his price tag.

Delpit could play the snaps Harrison is currently playing but is also entering a contract year in 2023. Johnson III might be reconcilable if the Browns find a true free safety and allow Johnson to get back into the role he thrived in with the Rams.

However, at minimum, it looks as though a true free safety is needed.

Wide Receiver

Cleveland Browns Donovan Peoples-Jones

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The wide receiver room has been a bright spot for the Browns despite fielding one of the worst overall units in the league. Amari Cooper is on pace for over 1,000 yards receiving, and even Donovan Peoples-Jones has taken another leap in 2022 as he is on pace for well over 800 yards on the season.

The emergence of Njoku as a fringe-1,000 yard receiver (a number only four tight ends hit a year ago) has helped tremendously as the Browns tout a top-10 passing attack in the league. However, the team does not have a real threat on their roster to create explosive plays after the catch.

If the Browns get to a point where they can allow Peoples-Jones to melt into a solid WR3 role where he can continue to eat up the middle of the field, and add a receiver who can separate with route running savvy and quick twitch to take the burden off of Cooper, this offense can reach new heights.

However, look at the trend of the past Super Bowl winners and top offenses in the league. They load up on pass catching talent. Even with Cooper and Michael Gallup on the roster, the Dallas Cowboys selected CeeDee Lamb in the first round. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Los Angeles Rams are no strangers to loading up on pass catchers.

Even after using third rounders in back-to-back years on wide receivers (Anthony Schwartz, David Bell), it will not be shocking in the least bit to see the team make a move for another receiver this year to look and solidify that room.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire