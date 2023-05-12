4 easiest games on Rams’ 2023 schedule

One of the most anticipated days in the NFL offseason is the schedule release and the league revealed each team’s schedule on Thursday. We’ve already known what teams the Los Angeles Rams will play against in the 2023 season, but now we have the specific weeks that they’ll face each of their opponents.

There is no such thing as an easy game or opponent in the NFL with the talent that each roster possesses and the uncertainty of how each game will unfold. That being said, some games tend to look easier than others, at least on paper.

With the schedule now released to the masses, here are the four easiest games the Rams will play in 2023.

Week 6 vs. Arizona Cardinals, Week 12 at Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are currently the favorites to have the fewest wins in 2023 and the Rams will play their NFC West foes twice in the upcoming season. Arizona’s expected shortcomings in 2023 are due to Kyler Murray’s uncertain timetable to return from a torn ACL and meniscus that he suffered in Week 14 of the 2022 campaign.

Aside from the expectation of Murray missing a decent portion (if not all) of the 2023 season, the Cardinals are also entering the season with a new regime after hiring Jonathan Gannon as the team’s next head coach. The roster is also void of many reliable starters, making both matchups against the Cardinals seemingly easier contests for the Rams.

Week 15 vs. Washington Commanders

The direction of the Washington Commanders is unknown with Daniel Snyder potentially selling the team at any moment. Could Ron Rivera be on the hot seat this season? And who is going to be playing quarterback for the Commanders in 2023?

Despite signing veteran Jacoby Brissett in the offseason, all signs point toward the Commanders giving Sam Howell the first opportunity to start under center. Getting a chance to play a second-year quarterback that could be benched at any moment with only one start under his belt certainly puts the Rams in a favorable spot against the Commanders late in the season.

Week 4 at Indianapolis Colts

During the 2023 NFL draft, the Indianapolis Colts didn’t hesitate to select who they believe will be their next franchise quarterback, Anthony Richardson, with the fourth overall pick. The Colts aren’t going to rush the rookie signal-caller to start, so we could see Gardner Minshew make a few starts this season.

Even if the quarterback play is improved from a season ago, the offensive line of the Colts and the defense took steps back in 2022. While the Rams will face the Colts on the road in 2023, they’ll face them early in the season, which could mean they’re facing either Minshew or an inexperienced Richardson.

Week 17 at New York Giants

It’s safe to say the New York Giants overachieved in Brian Daboll’s first year as head coach in 2022. The Giants tallied a 9-7-1 record last season and they defeated the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round before losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round.

After the success they had in 2022, the Giants handed Daniel Jones a lucrative multi-year extension, though, Saquon Barkley’s status with the team is undetermined upon getting the franchise tag. Even with the Rams traveling to face the Giants on the road on New Year’s Eve, they’ll be taking on a team that has a few question marks in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire