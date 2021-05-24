4 early battles for starting jobs during Cardinals’ offseason

The Arizona Cardinals are scheduled to begin Phase 3 of the offseason this week. Organized team activities are scheduled to begin Tuesday.

As they open the next phase of the offseason, starting jobs are mostly set. Only a few positions will be up for grabs.

What are those starting jobs?

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Right guard

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

J.R. Sweezy was not re-signed. They added Brian Winters in free agency. 2020 third-round pick Josh Jones is now also supposedly going to be in the mix at guard as well. Justin Murray still remains as a player they are very pleased with. They are comfortable with Murray. General manager Steve Keim would probably like to see Jones win the job but Winters is likely the favorite.

Running back

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

With Kenyan Drake leaving to the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency, Chase Edmonds is slated to be the starting running back. However, the team also signed James Conner, who has been a starter in his career. Both will ultimately have an important role in the offense, but the question is whether Edmonds will be considered the No. 1 back or not, or will Conner slide into the role Drake had the last year and a half.

Outside linebacker

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Markus Golden was re-signed this offseason. Devon Kennard is surprisingly still on the roster. He was believed to be a sure salary cap casualty. However, Kennard is also the perfect base 3-4 OLB. He was playing well before he got hurt and then contracted COVID. Golden took his spot in the lineup after that. Kennard still makes more than Golden does. Golden is the better pass rusher, while Kennard is a disciplined run defender, strong at the point of attack and is capable of covering running backs who come out of the backfield in the passing game. It will be fun to see how both their roles develop and who is the one to be on the field in base defensive packages.

Story continues

Cornerback

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Malcolm Butler and Byron Murphy are expected to start. Murphy will slide to the slot in nickel packages. The question is who will be that third "starting" cornerback. Veteran Robert Alford, who has yet to play a down in two seasons with the Cardinals because of unfortunate training camp injuries, is the favorite. However, the Cardinals are excited about the potential of Marco Wilson, their fourth-round pick. A healthy Alford is solid, provided his skills have not diminished too much with age an injuries. If not him, the Cardinals could target a veteran like they did in Dre Kirkpatrick to replace him until Wilson is ready to start.

1

1