4 draft prospects the Panthers should target with 2023’s 9th overall pick

There has been quite a bit of noise, and even more after Tuesday’s introductory press conference for head coach Frank Reich, about the Carolina Panthers moving up to draft a quarterback this spring. But that, of course, may not end up being the case.

So if general manager Scott Fitterer and the Panthers stick to their guns and stay at the ninth overall pick, there are still a handful of intriguing prospects that’ll be there for them to scoop up. Here are just four of them.

QB Anthony Richardson (Florida)

We’re willing to bet the top guys in Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s CJ Stroud will likely be gone by No. 9. But Florida’s ultra-talented quarterback may not be.

Richardson is fairly raw and will likely need to sit for a number of weeks—if not the entire year—of his rookie campaign. But his undeniable athleticism, huge frame, live arm and seemingly limitless potential may be too tempting to pass up for Reich.

CB Joey Porter Jr. (Penn State)

The Week 17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in what was essentially a playoff game, may still be on the minds of some Panthers fans. With the team’s top cornerback in Jaycee Horn out, Tom Brady and Mike Evans took full advantage—207 yards and three touchdowns’ worth—of the next men up in CJ Henderson and Keith Taylor Jr.

The Panthers must ensure they have capable starters in the secondary, and Porter Jr. would be the perfect complement to Horn and Donte Jackson. Porter is a lanky and physical corner who has all the capabilities to become a lockdown defender.

Oh, and his dad used to be a pretty good NFL player. Sound familiar?

WR Quentin Johnston (TCU)

Whoever is under center for Carolina in 2023 will need more weapons other than wideouts DJ Moore and Terrace Marshall Jr.—and there is one receiver in this class that seems head and shoulders above the rest.

Johnson, at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, would bring another big body opposite of Marshall Jr., and could make the trio of receivers amongst the most dangerous in the game. Carolina would, of course, need to solve their quarterback conundrum elsewhere—but having another potent pass catcher can’t hurt either.

EDGE Tyree Wilson (Texas Tech)

The departure of Haason Reddick hurt Carolina’s defense. And it’ll hurt even more when Panthers fans watch him in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12.

But Wilson, a possible partner in crime for Brian Burns, could help ease that pain. His excellent athleticism, length and ferocious get-off may help turn him into regular double-digit sack artist—something this unit would obviously love to add.

The Panthers put a lot of weight on Yetur Gross-Matos to emerge as a more reliable pass rusher—which, of course, did not happen. And although Gross-Matos isn’t a bust, this defense needs more firepower off the edge.

