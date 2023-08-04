4 Downs: Takeaways from the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game vs. Jets

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Game has now come and gone as the Cleveland Browns have beat the New York Jets by a score of 21-16. While 37 players did not dress, including every player who is expected to contribute in a significant manner, we did get to see every member of the 2023 NFL draft class.

On the heels of celebrating legendary left tackle Joe Thomas, what stood out the most from this game against the Jets?

We are officially back as we bring you the first 4 Downs of the 2023 season!

First Down: The rookie class has left their stamp early on

To be honest, your rookies should look good against a bunch of backups and fringe players. And they did. While that is all you can really take away at face value from a preseason game, it has been good to see nonetheless.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson stole the show on a 93-yard drive that ended with him throwing a block to spring Demetric Felton into the endzone. Cedric Tillman looked like the best wide receiver on the field. Siaki Ika shut the door on a third and short run, Cameron Mitchell broke on a fourth down throw to break up a pass, and center Luke Wypler showed his ability to get out in space and work.

The most impressive rookie, however, was offensive tackle Dawand Jones. The Jets threw out guys who will play significant snaps off the edge for them in Bryce Huff, 2022 first rounder Jermaine Johnson II, and 2023 first rounder Will McDonald IV. And Jones looked like a brick wall in pass protection.

This group got off to a great start.

Second Down: Cade York still deserves patience, but it is wearing thin

Third Down: John Kelly Jr., Demetric Felton, Hassan Hall are locked into RB3 battle

Fourth Down: Pathway for Kellen Mond, Anthony Schwartz was already thin. Now it might be non-existent

Extra Point: If DTR continues to play well, could the Browns flip Joshua Dobbs for a day-three pick?

It isn’t likely. The Browns brought Dobbs in on a fully guaranteed one-year deal because they did not want to rush Thompson-Robinson to be in a position to be one play away. However, just as the Browns did with David Blough a few years ago, teams have shown they are willing to pay for quarterback depth if it exists.

And Dobbs has proven he can start in a pinch, at least operating the Tennessee offense at a serviceable level. That could be valuable enough for some team to pay the price of a day-three pick to acquire his services.

This all depends on how Thompson-Robinson plays the rest of the way out. But he is off to a hot start and could prove to the Browns that he may be ready for the backup role in year one.

