4 Downs: Starters shine, Dorian Thompson-Robinson stays hot, more takeaways vs. Commanders

While the Cleveland Browns lost in their preseason matchup to the Washington Commanders, there were plenty of reasons to feel positive about the product that was put on the field. We saw some unique usage of new wide receiver Elijah Moore, the first teamers play one series offensively (and a few more series for the defense), and the Browns even fought, scratched, and clawed back into the game to the very end.

This is a great thing to see from a morale and chemistry perspective even if it is second and third stringers on the field.

What were the biggest takeaways here? We break that down in this week’s edition of 4 Downs.

1st Down: First Teamers leave extremely positive feeling

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

While the exposure was limited (one series offensively, a few more defensively) with the first teamers against the Commanders, both sides of the ball left a positive feeling during their time on the field.

From new defensive end Za’Darius Smith providing the pressure that inevitably led to a safety due to a holding in the endzone, to Deshaun Watson and the first team offense driving all the way down the field, there was too much to like.

Do not expect to see the starters against the Philadelphia Eagles next week as they have joint practices together all week leading up to the exhibition match. We may see one or two more series in the preseason finale against the Kansas City Chiefs, but their action in this one was extremely glowing.

2nd Down: Austin Watkins, Ronnie Hickman continue to make an impression

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns only rostered one undrafted free agent a year ago in the form of safety D’Anthony Bell. And he is not safe this year as rookie Ronnie Hickman Jr. is making his impact on the field for the Browns, picking off two passes in the loss to the Commanders. The fourth safety on the roster is wide open, and Hickman is stating his case.

He is not the only undrafted free agent showing out as third-year wideout Austin Watkins has been making waves ever since he stepped in the building. He continued that momentum against the Commanders by racking up a team-high six catches for 71 yards on eight targets.

The pathway for Watkins to make the roster is slim, but the likes of Marquise Goodwin, Jakeem Grant Sr., and Jaelon Darden have not stepped on the field yet. The door is not wide open, but it is ever-so-slightly cracked.

3rd Down: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah poised for a breakout season

Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

There may not be a player who will benefit more from the overhaul to the defensive line (capped off by the signing of Shelby Harris) than WILL linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. And it showed in the sparing reps he got as he looked explosive and decisive when working downfield.

On back-to-back reps, Owusu-Koramoah lit up a screen play in the backfield, then rallied to the sideline to stop the ball carrier from reaching the first down marker. He has bulked up and needs to stay healthy, but the explosiveness and talent has never been a question for the third-year linebacker.

As long as he can stay on the field, look for big things from the Notre Dame product.

4th Down: We get a glimpse at the plan for Elijah Moore

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

He finished with just two touches on the opening drive of the game, but both were thrilling to see what could be ahead for Elijah Moore. Traded over from the New York Jets this past Spring, Moore has been a standout throughout training camp and was featured against the Commanders.

As the Browns played a ton of 10 personnel (1 tight end, 0 running backs) when the first team was on the field, Moore was seen motioning out of the backfield and into the slot for a catch on the first play of the game, then even took a handoff for 18 yards.

He exited the game with a rib injury, but the Browns received good news with negative X-rays. As we approach the regular season, Moore looks to be in line for a massive amount of touches.

Extra Point: DTR is pushing for Joshua Dobbs' job

Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Just when you thought you could not be more impressed with the rookie fifth round quarterback, Dorian Thompson-Robinson once again came out firing. He finished his short stint on the field against the Commanders with a stat line of 9-of-10 passing for 102 yards and a touchdown.

He was decisive with the football, operated on schedule and on time, and showed the savvy and poise to hang in the pocket, step up, and throw darts all night. And now we are approaching the territory where Thompson-Robinson may start pushing Joshua Dobbs for the backup role right away.

Dobbs struggled in this one to make the issue even more pressing, finishing just 8-of-16 for 77 yards and an interception. There are still two preseason games to go, games where both Dobbs and Thompson-Robinson will play a large amount.

But Thompson-Robinson is no longer just a fun player. He’s playing like a professional.

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=646863720]

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire