4 Downs: Piecing together thoughts from a long offseason

We have reached the six-week portion of the offseason where all 32 teams have entered a vacation period. This means we have to wait until training camp for any big Cleveland Browns happenings throughout the rest of the summer. As head coach Kevin Stefanski and his team take this time to refocus and rest before getting back to work, we take this time to reflect on the long offseason it has been to this point.

As we enter the vacation period, here is some food for thought on what the Browns have done this offseason and what it means for their 2023 season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

1st Down: Cornerback depth has worked itself out

Browns Kevin Stefanski

The cornerback room sparked a ton of chatter this offseason, mainly due to how cluttered it looked on paper. With all of Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II, and Martin Emerson Jr. solidifying themselves on the roster, there was potential for one of the three to be washed aside after Newsome stated he would not play in the nickel full-time again in 2023.

However, after a discussion with the team and a new agent, Newsome seems to have bought back in. Ward has stated he will see extended time in the slot in 2023 as well, as the Browns appear to be going to a matching philosophy under Schwartz rather than full-time players at stagnant positions a year ago.

Advertisement

With both Newsome and Ward rotating in and out of the nickel, this will continue to give Emerson plenty of snaps on the field despite lacking the twitch and skillset to play inside. For a unit that looked like it might have to find a new nickel, the Browns were able to work out their cornerback clutter effectively this offseason.

2nd Down: What does the lack of urgency to upgrade the linebacker position mean?

Browns Kevin Stefanski

Despite overhauling their defensive front this offseason, the Browns did not make a single additional move to their linebacker room except for re-signing three returning players and adding a special teamer in Matthew Adams.

Advertisement

What does this mean as Cleveland looks to improve significantly on the defensive side of the football?

On the surface, this says a couple of things.

First, they are comfortable with the talent in the room as they likely start Anthony Walker Jr. at MIKE, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah at WILL, and Tony Fields II is likely the front-runner at SAM until Sione Takitaki returns.

Secondly, it displays a philosophy that they expect the linebacker room to improve by proxy of improving the defensive front. By keeping the second level cleaner with an overhauled defensive line, the Browns have stated through their actions that they expect their second level to play faster and more explosively.

Advertisement

There are, however, reasons for concern. Even if the linebackers played surprisingly well despite shifting bodies around and losing four players to season-ending injuries a year ago, there is concern the unit could be just as banged up again this year.

Takitaki took huge strides when he was thrust into the MIKE linebacker role and Walker Jr. was playing at a high level before his injury as well. However, the Browns still find themselves in a position where practice squad players like Reggie Ragland and Jermaine Carter could find themselves in high snap count situations due to injury.

And that has the potential to be devastating for a team that has otherwise pushed its chips into the center of the table.

3rd Down: How many wide receivers will the Browns roster?

Browns Kevin Stefanski

The Browns could conceivably roster seven wide receivers and there would be no cause of surprise. After the unit went from two-deep to at least five-deep this offseason with the additions of Elijah Moore, Marquise Goodwin, and Cedric Tillman, the Browns will carry at least six with David Bell having an extremely slim chance of not making the roster.

Advertisement

There are some things to consider, however. Donovan Peoples-Jones is entering a contract season. And with the selection of Tillman, the Browns could have the luxury to move him if the value is appropriate. However, the Browns have been more inclined to keep their talent around, even with just one year left on their deal.

With the five names already mentioned and Amari Cooper, the Browns could still look to keep either Jakeem Grant or Jaelon Darden around. While it is unlikely they keep seven, it is not entirely out of the realm of possibility.

4th Down: Kevin Stefanski won't see the fifth-year of his contract

Browns Kevin Stefanski

You read that right. Stefanski will not see the fifth-year of his original deal.

Advertisement

He will either see a contract extension this offseason or he will be fired. The pathway to simply playing out a fifth season on an expiring deal feels quite slim as Stefanski heads into his fourth year leading the Browns.

The expectation? Get back into the playoffs. He has the quarterback under contract, he has all new coordinators who are thought highly of around the league, and he even had a staffer sign an extension rather than take an opportunity for a promotion elsewhere.

There are no excuses.

If he gets the Browns back into post-season contention for the first time in three seasons, then he will get an extension. If not? The conversation gets difficult.

Advertisement

Two-point conversion: What about the status of a couple of young players?

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Can the Browns motivate Jedrick Wills?

The Browns picked up the fifth-year option of left tackle Jedrick Wills this Spring, allowing him to see through his rookie contract. However, if he does not perform this season, he will not even see conversations around a second deal.

After drafting offensive tackle Dawand Jones this offseason, perhaps this is what Wills needs (on top of the opportunity for a pay raise after the 2023 season) to buckle in and dial himself in for 60 minutes of football week in and week out.

The highs are high for Wills, who has the fundamentals and talent to be one of the best in the league. However, there are an equal amount or more plays that leave you with your head in your hands. This is the year for Wills.

Advertisement

Don’t count Alex Wright out just yet

After adding Ogbo Okoronkwo, Za’Darius Smith, and Isaiah McGuire to the defensive end room this offseason, many are counting out 2022 third rounder Alex Wright.

Don’t.

Wright is still in line for a plethora of snaps, and predominantly because he can do something no other end on the roster can do. And that is kicking inside on a healthy amount of snaps. While his role may look much different this season, perhaps playing more 5-tech, 4i, and 3-tech looks than he did a year ago, Wright’s snap count is far from diminished.

He has already gathered a praise-worthy namedrop from new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz as well this offseason.

[lawrence-auto-related count=5]

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire