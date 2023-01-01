4 Downs: Deshaun Watson finally clicks, Grant Delpit has career day vs. Commanders

The Cleveland Browns have racked up their seventh win on the season as they defeat the Washington Commanders by a score of 24-10. After trailing 7-3 heading into halftime, the Browns outscored Washington by a score of 21-3 on their own turf. Finally finding success from their quarterback Deshaun Watson, and getting a big day from safety Grant Delpit, the now 7-9 Browns look to close the season with another win next week against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Browns will still wait to hear about the injury to right tackle Jack Conklin but otherwise left healthy against the Commanders. Taking a look at this game for another edition of 4 Downs, what stood out the most in this Week 17 victory over the Commanders?

1st Down: Deshaun Watson and offense finally click

Deshaun Watson finally clicked for the Browns against the Commanders. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

It took until the second half of this one, but the Browns and Watson finally found some semblance of success against the Commanders. Each of the first three possession out of halftime for the Browns ended in a passing touchdown for Watson.

With just 3-of-8 for 23 yards in the first half, Watson finished the game 6-of-10 with 146 yards and three touchdowns in the second half for the Browns. He connected with wide receiver Amari Cooper not once, but twice, and found Donovan Peoples-Jones for a touchdown strike as well.

For their own sake, the Browns and Watson need to finish the season with some consistency against the Steelers to go into the offseason feeling comfortable about this pairing long-term.

2nd Down: Grant Delpit becoming a real and long-term defensive weapon

Grant Delpit had a career day for the Browns against the Commanders. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Former second round safety Grant Delpit has been playing with his hair on fire ever since the bye week. As the Browns will deal with some turnover on the defensive side of the football this offseason, Delpit is proving to be a key piece of this Cleveland unit in 2023 and potentially beyond.

Delpit had a career game against the Commanders today as well, finishing the afternoon with seven total tackles, one tackle for loss, and two interceptions of Washington quarterback Carson Wentz.

Playing like he is shot out of a cannon downhill, Delpit has proven to be a significant contributor in run defense and continues to improve deep down the field in coverage as well. While John Johnson III is likely departing this offseason to save the Browns $10 million in cap space, Delpit is here to stay.

3rd Down: Browns finally play complimentary football

Deshaun Watson, Grant Delpit, and more helped the Browns play complimentary football against the Commanders. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Offensively, the Browns got big performances from their biggest names. We have already discussed Watson’s second half showing, but Nick Chubb moved into second in the league in rushing with 104 yards on 14 carries today.

Through the air, Cooper finished the game with 105 yards and two touchdowns on just three catches for the Browns. While he suffered through a drop, Peoples-Jones rebounded to catch a touchdown on the very next play as well.

The Browns even got their best defensive players to stand up in this one too. Garrett continues to output an insane amount of production, tallying another sack-and-a-half against the Commanders as well. Delpit was not the only one getting involved in the turnover game either, as highly-paid Denzel Ward also got his hands on the football as well.

This was complimentary football played by the Browns today, and it was beautiful to watch in the second half.

4th Down: Daron Payne auditions for the Browns in this one

Could Commanders DT Daron Payne find his way to the Browns? Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns have a massive need along their defensive interior, and the Commanders are set to see Daron Payne potentially hit the open market. And as the two teams faced off, Payne provided to pain against Wyatt Teller and Joel Bitonio, potentially auditioning for the Browns to come and get him this offseason. On the day, he finished with two sacks, two tackles for loss, and an additional hit on Watson for the Commanders.

The Commanders would be wise to get something inked with him or at worst franchise tag Payne. However, who knows what their plans internally are as they still need to find a quarterback and continue to underachieve under head coach Ron Rivera. If they are set for another rebuild, the Commanders may opt to tear it down and get assets out of promising talent.

If that is the case, Payne likely walks and the Browns are a prime contender to land a prized jewel at defensive tackle.

Extra Point: Can the Browns finish with pride against the Steelers?

Can the Browns build on their win against the Commanders as they close against the Steelers? (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

The Browns have added their seventh win of the season against the Commanders. Nick Chubb, Myles Garrett, David Njoku, and more have not shut it down despite lingering injuries. They are already eliminated from playoff contention and have locked in a losing record for a second consecutive season. However, can the Browns close out the season with pride and play spoilers for the third time against their division rivals?

At this point, the Pittsburgh Steelers are still in the playoff hunt, and that could change before next week. However, after dashing the chances of winning the division for the Baltimore Ravens and all but ending the playoff hopes of the Commanders, the Browns have a chance to continue to stick daggers into their opponents.

Chubb is still in contention for the rushing title, Garrett continues to rack up sacks, and personal milestones for Donovan Peoples-Jones are still in play. Playing hard in Week 18, continuing to build a rhythm offensively, and allowing young guys to pin their ears back will all be in play against the Steelers.

The Browns must finish strong after a disappointing season.

