4 Downs: Browns play spoilers against Ravens, Deshaun Watson improves again

The Cleveland Browns have advanced to 6-8 on the season after defeating their AFC North foes by a score of 13-3. The Baltimore Ravens were without quarterback Lamar Jackson and it showed on the afternoon as backup Tyler Huntley could not get anything going in the snowy conditions at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Browns managed to create two rare turnovers defensively and blocked a field goal off of the foot of the best kicker in the NFL in Justin Tucker. As the Browns look to rattle off three more wins to end the season, what stood out most from this step in the right direction against the Ravens?

1st Down: Deshaun Watson continues to get better week-by-week

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Now in his third game since returning from 700 days away from football, quarterback Deshaun Watson looked better than the week before. And we could say that last week as well. As the Browns’ playoff hopes hang on by a thread, the emphasis has to be getting acclimated and building rapport over these last three games before heading into the offseason.

While the numbers will not blow anyone away, finishing 18-for-28 for 161 yards and a touchdown, Watson kept the football out of harm’s way and used his legs to pick up a few crucial third-down opportunities. He and his receivers look to be building trust and a connection through these past few games, and they have three games to go.

2nd Down: For Cade York's sake, fire Mike Priefer

Browns K Cade York. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns have come away with huge special teams plays in two of the last three weeks, but a move still needs to be made with the coordinator of those units. It is too little too late for special teams coordinator Mike Priefer, and perhaps the most important factor in needing to move on is rookie kicker Cade York.

It has been less than an optimal year for York, who started his career out with a game-winning kick in Week 1. And as we sit in Week 15, York is still missing kicks, and missing them by a wide gap after whiffing on another pair today. Whatever coaching York is receiving in practice throughout the week is not sinking in.

After drafting him in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Browns need to give York time. He will at least get another season in 2023, but for his sake and development, they should give him a new mentor and leader to lean on.

3rd Down: Run game wakes up against the Ravens

Browns RB Nick Chubb. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

To be clear, the run game of the Browns was not pretty as they continued to get a consistent push up front. However, they began to poke through in the second half of this game. As the snow started to fall and the weather got sloppy, the Browns leaned more heavily to ice the game. And Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt did not disappoint.

The Browns finished with 134 yards on the ground, with 99 coming from Chubb on 21 carries. To his relief, Hunt added another 24 on just four touches. The Browns are not playing world-beaters over their next three games, so it will be interesting to see how the run game can reconstruct itself and what success they can find.

While the rushing title may now be out of reach for Chubb, as Las Vegas Raiders’ running back Josh Jacobs is running away with it, he remains just 350 yards from a career-high in rushing yards. Expect Chubb to continue to play for pride and give it all down the stretch. When it is all said and done, he may even eclipse the 1,500-yard mark for the first time in his career.

4th Down: Young defensive backs are starting to stack positive games

Browns S Grant Delpit. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The season looked like a wash. And in a way that left many asking what pieces could even be salvaged. However, in multiple weeks in a row now, the young bucks in the secondary are starting to show promise. Denzel Ward had an interception today (and dropped another), Grant Delpit continues to fly downfield like a madman in run support, and Greg Newsome looks like the first round pick the Browns drafted two years ago.

Sure, pieces will not be back next year, and starting with John Johnson III is a great idea, but it is nice to know that this secondary can remain intact for the most part heading into the offseason. As it is for Watson, the young players on the roster, and for veterans who need to prove it over these next three weeks, the end of the season is a chance for the secondary to stack games and build a solid foundation to take into the offseason.

Extra Point: Browns beat each divisional foe for first time in

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

Given the history of the Cleveland Browns since returning in 1999 the bar is pretty close to the ground. However, for the first time in as long as I can remember, the Browns have beaten all three divisional rivals in the same season. Last year they were close but went 0-2 against the Steelers. The year before that they failed to beat the Ravens.

This year, however, the Browns have staked their claim in the division. And to be honest, with a win over the Bengals last week they are in an excellent position to continue to compete for the AFC North title. However, hindsight is always 20/20 and we are instead looking ahead to the next season.

With the team to now compete in the division consistently, the Browns are no longer afterthoughts in the AFC North.

