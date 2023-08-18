4 Downs: Austin Watkins dominance, Cade York inconsistencies, and other takeaways vs. Eagles

The preseason matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns ended in an 18-18 deadlock. There is no overtime in the preseason (thankfully) as the first career start for quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson ends in a tie. There were quite a few players with spotlights on them, particularly wide receiver Austin Watkins and kicker Cade York (for different reasons).

In this preseason slop fest that consisted of loads of turnovers and penalties, what stood out for the Browns? Here is your preseason Week 2 edition of 4 Downs.

1st Down: Nobody taking control of the RB3 job

At this point, Demetric Felton is winning the RB3 job by default. However, with the uncertainty about Jerome Ford’s health, that should make the Browns quite uncomfortable.

Nobody is taking hold of the job presented to them.

John Kelly Jr. got the start but surrendered a goalline fumble on first and goal in the first quarter. Felton saw seven carries, averaging five yards per carry, but his vision continues to be quite frustrating to watch on a down-to-down basis. Hassan Hall has proven he cannot be a reliable target out of the backfield as well.

We are just 12 days away from cutdown day, but it would not be shocking to see the Browns trade for a fringe roster player or put in a waiver claim for a back that was cut by another team. It is one of the few remaining holes on the roster in Cleveland.

2nd Down: Mohamoud Diabate capitalizing after LB spot opens up

A spot in the linebacker room opened up when Jacob Phillips was put on Injured Reserve with another torn pectoral muscle. And undrafted free agent Mohamoud Diabate is taking full advantage.

He converted a safety on a run stop on the first defensive drive of the game, then forced a fumble right before the half as well.

The Browns usually roster six linebackers. We can assume Anthony Walker Jr., Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, and Sione Takitaki are locks. Tony Fields II is also pretty close to a lock as well. This leaves two spots. Special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone loves Matthew Adams so he may lock up that special teams spot in the room.

That still leaves one spot for Diabate to step into if he finishes the preseason out strong as he has the last two weeks.

3rd Down: We almost got out of talking about the kicker for a week...

We were so close.

Cade York was three-of-three on the night until he came up for what would have been a go-ahead field goal with two minutes left in the game. And he shanked it. Twice. A penalty gave him new life, and he over-corrected and sent it wide of the opposite upright.

The coaching staff continues to vouch for York and tell the media that there is no controversy or reason for concern. But how long can they stick to that confidence as the regular season creeps closer?

I just want to stop talking about kicking woes in Cleveland.

4th Down: Austin Watkins making it impossible to keep him off the 53

The preseason leader in receiving yards, Watkins torched the Eagles for 139 yards and a touchdown on seven catches on the night.

He is making his case for a solidified roster spot as three wide receivers have yet to play in the preseason in Marquise Goodwin, Jaelon Darden, and Jakeem Grant Sr. The roster spot of Grant Sr. has been rumored to be intact, making the pathway a bit tighter for Watkins.

However, Watkins will be on a 53-man roster, and the Browns are in a position where they have to realize if they cut him he will not clear waivers. It is hard to believe the USFL standout went from unsigned just the day before training camp to a player who will more than likely be on an NFL active roster.

Watkins has been one of the brightest storylines around the league this preseason but is proving he is more than just a good story.

Extra Point: Could the Browns keep 7 wide receivers?

Piggybacking off of the Watkins point of emphasis, the Browns may roster an additional receiver this season. And if they do, then the conversation gets much less difficult in terms of rounding out the wide receiver room.

A year ago, the Browns rostered four running backs. And that will not happen this season. That gives the Browns an extra roster spot to play around with on the offensive side of the football.

Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, Donovan Peoples-Jones, and Cedric Tillman are locks to make the roster. A third round pick from a year ago, David Bell, is highly likely to make the roster as well. Grant Sr.’s roster spot has been speculated to be more safe than general perception. This would leave one spot for realistically just Watkins and Darden.

And given that Darden has not practiced in three weeks, Watkins may just have the edge.

