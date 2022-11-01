4-Down Territory: Unstoppable Eagles, coordinators-to-coaches, tricks and treats!
Unstoppable Eagles, coordinators to coaches, NFL tricks and treats! It's all in this week's "4-Down Territory" with Doug Farrar and Luke Easterling.
Unstoppable Eagles, coordinators to coaches, NFL tricks and treats! It's all in this week's "4-Down Territory" with Doug Farrar and Luke Easterling.
Estimates have been slashed for both the current year and next year.
To help you look for an old 401(k), here are some suggestions, along with some free resources that can help you search.
Trintech, a leading global provider of cloud-based financial close solutions for the Office of Finance, today announced the expansion of its partner offerings with the launch of its Adra Partner Accreditation Program.
Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell is tied for the NFL lead in interceptions this season.
Transgender people often have to vote with IDs that don’t represent who they are or not vote at all while they navigate the complicated process to update their IDs.
Quick updates on Jenkins, who didn't play in Week 8, and Campbell and Walker, who both left the loss in Buffalo.
The 49ers got tricky with their new star RB.
A round-up of where the New York Giants sit in power rankings from across the NFL following their Week 8 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
Shoving someone on the sidelines is never a good idea.
Denny Carter breaks down the best Week 9 waiver additions to get your fantasy squad ready for a postseason run. (Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports)
Adam Zimmer, the co-defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings in 2020 and 2021, has died. He was 38. His sister, Corri, announced the development earlier today. The son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, Adam began his coaching career in 2006, with the Saints. He spent four seasons in New Orleans as assistant linebackers [more]
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker took swift action in suspending four different Michigan State players for their involvement in the assault of Michigan football players after Saturday night's 29-7 game. None of them were startling LB Jacoby Windmon, though, who, in ESPN's new video of the altercation, is seen holding down U-M CB Gemon Green as Khary Crump (suspended) uses his helmet as a weapon on Green. Of note; Michigan State Linebacker #4 Jacoby Windmon can be seen in the video pushing Gemon Green.
USA TODAY Sports reacts to all the major trades Tuesday leading up to the 4 p.m. ET deadline in our live blog. Follow along!
The 49ers-Rams rivalry is alive and kicking between Robbie Gould and Jalen Ramsey.
Trevor Lawrence hasn't yet lived up to his pedigree as a prospect.
When brainstorming candidates to replace Bryan Harsin, think: Who is the opposite of this coach Auburn fired? Two names fit the bill.
Former Vols' head coach Jeremy Pruitt provides guarantee for the Tennessee-Georgia game.
Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger have an emergency podcast following all of the breaking news in college football on Monday.
While Christian McCaffrey's 34-yard touchdown pass was impressive, it also calls to mind an alarming Jimmy Garoppolo stat.
Keep checking our NFL trade deadline live blog for the latest news, rumors and completed deals before the 4 p.m. deadline. This story will be updated throughout the day.