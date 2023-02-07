Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes gives ankle injury update during Super Bowl opening night
#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was asked about his ankle injury during #SuperBowlLVII opening night and said he'll be in better spot than he was in the AFC title game.
A defensive highlight during the new Pro Bowl Games? Can you imagine? Jaire Alexander provided a defensive touchdown for the NFC.
Having dodged a bullet and avoided much of the blame for the financial crisis, the global fund management industry could now be heading for a belated and mighty comeuppance.
The 'Andy Warhol: Cars' exhibition at the Petersen Automotive Museum is now closed and the vehicles are headed on an international road trip. We were there to see them off.
Retired (for the second time) quarterback Tom Brady hasn’t entirely and unequivocally slammed the door on playing again. On the latest episode of his Let’s Go! podcast, Brady made it clear that he believes he can still play. “There’s always gonna be a part [of me] that wants to play and a part of me [more]
A lot went wrong for the Rams this season, but there were also some positives to take away
We're obsessed with celebrity gossip -- watching stars react to internet trolls, scrolling through "most hated celebrities" lists, wondering to ourselves, "Why do people hate Nickelback?" But our...
All of the Russian navy’s warships in the Black Sea capable of launching missiles were sheltering in port as of the morning of Feb. 7 due to a severe storm, Natalia Humeniuk, spokesperson of the Southern Defense Forces, said on Ukrainian national television.
There are things that should be left to the parents, and this is one of them.
Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt continues to stand by offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who has been seeking a head-coaching job in the NFL for years.
Defense officials are sharing more details on the Chinese spy balloon shot down over The Atlantic Ocean over the weekend.
A new winter storm is bringing heavy rain and snow along the West Coast this weekend, with some areas expected to see up to four feet of snow. A foot of snow has fallen in the mountains around Lake Tahoe, with nine inches reported further south at Mammoth Mountain in California, as snow still falls on Sunday afternoon, according to meteorologists. Heavy snow will continue over mountain ranges in the West.
Israeli forces killed five Hamas militants on Monday during a raid on a refugee camp near the occupied West Bank city of Jericho, the Palestinian armed group and Israeli sources said. Hamas's armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said it would avenge the death of its members killed in the Aqbat Jabr refugee camp raid, which Israel said was aimed at capturing gunmen who had attempted a shooting attack on Israelis.
A woman who accused Chicago police of violating her constitutional rights when an officer arrested her in 2020 has agreed to settle her lawsuit against the city.
Georgia's highest court Tuesday upheld an election in which coastal residents voted overwhelmingly last year to block their county government from building a launchpad for blasting commercial rockets into space. The Georgia Supreme Court unanimously rejected a legal challenge by Camden County commissioners who sought to have the referendum last March declared invalid. The officials argued Georgia's state constitution doesn’t allow citizens to veto decisions of county governments.
Exes Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes split in 2021. Ahead of the season 3 premiere of "Outer Banks," the exes open up about filming together.
Ohio State Wexner Medical Center plans to tear down landmark Henderson House on Near East Side to build a rehab center. Residents want it preserved.
The final Wing Bowl was held in 2018, the same year the Eagles won their first Super Bowl. The team is back in the Big Game, but Wing Bowl is gone.
Watch Peyton Manning's reaction to the AFC losing the Pro Bowl flag football game on Sunday.
Peyton Manning easily could've run away from Tom Brady and the Patriots when he was figuring out his post-Colts career, but he embraced the challenge of facing the New England juggernaut.
Here is what the Chicago Bears could hope to get from the Indianapolis Colts if they trade the No. 1 overall pick.