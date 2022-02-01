4-Down Territory: Shanahan’s blunders, beating Mahomes, Burrow’s greatness, Jimmy G’s future

Each week in “4-Down Territory, Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar, and Luke Easterling of Bucs Wire and Draft Wire, take on the NFL’s (and occasionally the NCAA’s) most pressing topics. In this week’s episode, our fearless experts tackle Kyle Shanahan’s coaching blunders in the NFC Championship game, whether the Bengals found a “blueprint” to beat Patrick Mahomes, just how amazing Joe Burrow really is, and what Jimmy Garoppolo can be as a quarterback now that he’s most likely out of San Francisco.

Did 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan cost his team a Super Bowl berth?

(Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

In the 49ers’ 20-17 loss to the Rams in the NFC Championship game, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan made a number of key strategic errors that kept his team from a better chance in a game that was 17-7 in Shanahan’s favor as the fourth quarter began. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Shanahan go rogue to his own detriment on the biggest stage – there was Super Bowl LI when he was the Falcons’ offensive coordinator, and all we have to say about that is 28-3. There were the decisions he’d certainly like back in the 49ers’ Super Bowl LIV loss to the Chiefs. We all know that Shanahan is a brilliant offensive mind – probably the best in the game. But as a head coach, is he in a situation where he outsmarts himself more often than not?

Doug: On Sunday night, I wrote a entire article on the five decisions Shanahan made – mostly late in the game – that kept his team out of the Super Bowl. Remember that the 49ers were up 17-7 at the START OF THE FOURTH QUARTER. The two delays of game, one after Sean McVay’s inexcusable challenge of Kyle Juszczyk’s non-fumble. The three punts in the game from Rams territory, or the 50-yard line. I get that you don’t trust your quarterback, but come on. The refusal to use Trey Lance as a runner – Lance didn’t have a single rushing attempt in any of the 49ers’ three games against the Rams. The three-pass drive in the fourth quarter that took 17 game clock seconds and gave the Rams great field position. Losing over 30 clock seconds because he wouldn’t call one of his three timeouts before the two-minute warning.

As an offensive coordinator or as a head coach, Shanahan has been outscored 53-0 in the fourth quarters of his last three postseason losses, including two Super Bowls, and it’s time for the 49ers to get him somebody he’ll listen to when it comes to game management.

Luke: Definitely some confusing decisions from Kyle Shanahan down the stretch in that game. I always refer to “smartest guy in the room syndrome,” and this goes back to watching Lane Kiffin as the offensive coordinator at Alabama in the first College Football Playoff, when he decided a pass-happy attack with Blake Sims at quarterback was a better idea against Ohio State than pounding the rock with some guy named Derrick Henry. Sometimes it feels like head coaches make things so much more complicated than they need to be. I’m not sure if that was the case here, but 49ers fans will be shaking their heads over this one for a long time.

Did the Bengals find a "blueprint" for Patrick Mahomes?

(Syndication USA Today)

In two games against the Bengals this season – Week 17 and the AFC Championship game – Patrick Mahomes had two terrible second halves, and the Chiefs allowed Cincinnati to come back in both games to win. The Bengals’ solution in both cases was simple – they came back out of the locker room playing a ton of different coverages, and dropping as many as eight defenders – something Bill Belichick has also done effectively against Mahomes over the years. Obviously Mahomes is a great quarterback, and the word “blueprint” is a cheap way to go, but Mahomes really struggled against two-deep coverage for most of the season. Is this going to haunt the Chiefs in future seasons, and how do they counter it?

Doug: I think that what we’ve seen with Mahomes – and it showed up when he was at Texas Tech as well – is that you can get in his head and make him vulnerable if you either pressure him, or if you throw certain coverages at him. Two-high is the obvious problem. We’ve noted it, people have pushed back at it, insisting that Mahomes “finally” solved this or that, only to see it come up again. The Bengals also played single-high in the second half when they dropped right and rushed three, spying Mahomes to keep him in the pocket. Dropping eight answers the question: “Who do you double — Tyreek Hill or Travis Kelce?” The correct answer is, “Both.”

Perhaps most importantly, the Bengals switched their coverages brilliantly post-snap in the second half.

The genius of the Bengals' coverage plan against Mahomes wasn't single- or two-high, or rushing three and dropping eight — it was how much Mahomes had to decipher pre- and post-snap. Quarters? Cover-3? Tampa 2? WTF? It was brilliant. pic.twitter.com/9c8G2fp09Z — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) January 31, 2022

Mahomes’ main problem with two-deep coverage is that the best way to counter it is to run the ball right at it, and the Chiefs are generally reluctant to do that. This also applied to the three-rushers plan. When the NFL has a bead on how to beat you, it’s up to you to adjust. It will be fascinating to see how Mahomes does just that in 2022 and beyond.

Luke: I think this is a simple matter of who makes adjustments well, and who doesn’t. Remember last year’s regular-season game between the Bucs and the Chiefs? After dominating the first quarter, the Chiefs got stoned by the Bucs the rest of the game, barely holding on for a 27-24 win, because the Bucs made key adjustments and the Chiefs didn’t. Obviously, we saw four quarters of the same in last year’s Super Bowl between those two teams, as the Chiefs had no answer for what the Bucs were dishing out on defense. We saw it happen again Sunday against the Bengals, and the Chiefs will get to spend the long offseason trying to figure out how to adapt for next year.

Are we underestimating Joe Burrow's greatness?

(Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer-USA TODAY NETWORK)

The Bengals finished the 2019 season with a 2-14 record, the NFL’s worst. This allowed them to take Joe Burrow first overall in the 2020 draft. Now, the Bengals have joined the 1981 49ers and the 2003 Panthers as the only three teams in the Super Bowl era to go from the league’s worst record to a Super Bowl berth two seasons later. There’s no question that Burrow is the primary component to this turnaround, but are we still underestimating how good he really is?

Doug: I tend to think that we are. If we’re not putting Burrow’s name right up there with Mahomes, Rodgers, Herbert, and any other quarterback in the NFL – if we’re not saying outright that he’s as good as anybody in the league – we’re selling him short. One day after the Titans sacked Burrow nine times in the divisional round, I was telling anybody who would listen that I didn’t think the Chiefs would have a consistent answer for Burrow, and that’s why the Bengals would win.

And that’s the most frightening thing about Burrow – he’s in his second NFL season, he missed the second half of his first NFL season, and he’s already at a point where, unless you sack him, you don’t have a pat answer to stop him. He’s not specifically vulnerable to man or zone coverage, or two-high, or pressure, or the blitz, or whatever. He’s a killer in the pocket, If he rolls out, watch out. It’s tough to remember the last time we saw a guy like this, who could just carve up the league no matter what the league does to him this early in his career. And he’s doing it with maybe the worst offensive line in football. Maybe Andrew Luck? In any case, Burrow’s the main reason the Bengals might be about to win their first Super Bowl.

Luke: He absolutely belongs in that conversation. Every year, when we evaluate quarterback prospects in the NFL draft, one of the most important (if ambiguous) traits we refer to is the “it” factor, right? It’s hard to define, but when you see it, you see it. Burrow obviously had it at LSU, and I think it’s a huge reason why he was the No. 1 overall pick. You could argue all day long that other quarterbacks have better physical traits, and you’re probably right. But Burrow is more than good enough in all of those areas, and his intangibles set him apart and put him in that elite company.

How good (or not) can Jimmy Garoppolo be somewhere else?

(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Speaking of quarterbacks, the Rams punched their ticket to the Super Bowl exactly one year to the day after they traded two first-round picks, a third-round pick, and Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford. Nobody questions the wisdom of that decision now, especially if the Rams win Super Bowl LVI. At the same time, the 49ers were preparing to ride or die with Jimmy Garoppolo, though they were also preparing to move past him with the Trey Lance trade. Now that the Jimmy G era appears to be over in San Francisco, what do we think Garoppolo can be with another team? What’s his ceiling as an NFL quarterback?

Doug: Average starter at best, and he could be a backup in a couple years. When Jimmy Garoppolo finds himself with a new team, he’d better hope that his new team has a bright offensive coordinator who’s great at scheming things open. Because with a few exceptions, there are two kinds of throws that come out of Jimmy G’s right hand: It’s either schemed wide open, or it’s at least a second late. Garoppolo’s processing speed is his primary liability, and eight years into his career, you tend to think that’s not going to change. It’s why he’s a disaster against coverage over the middle, and late-switching coverage anywhere. Any quarterback with that kind of obvious fatal flaw is always going to be the kind of quarterback you win with at best, and that you win in spite of at worst. We’ve rarely seen Garoppolo put his team on his back, and that’s with the NFL’s best designer of offense. You think that’s going to be any better anywhere else?

Luke: If Jimmy G. is your quarterback, you’d better have everything else the 49ers have: Great skill position players around him (including a couple of rare ones like Deebo Samuel and George Kittle), a stellar defense, solid coaching/scheme/play-calling, and as we’ve seen over the last few years, even that probably won’t be enough to get you a championship, especially once you have to keep facing these teams with elite quarterbacks on a weekly basis in the postseason. He might be an upgrade for a handful of teams, but if I need a quarterback, I’d much rather take my chances on a rookie (even in a weaker draft class) than pay what it would cost to get Jimmy instead. At least with a rookie, there’s upside.

